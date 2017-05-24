Tranent Juniors make another final after shoot-out success

Tranent booked their second final in five days as they knocked out Musselburgh 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the Fife and Lothians Cup.

Lloyd Fiddler was the spot-kick hero for the visitors after Matty Lynch blazed Burgh’s last penalty over the bar.

Musselburgh opened the scoring on 16 minutes when Michael Moffat lifted the ball over goalkeeper Craig Pucko.

The lead lasted merely a minute, however, as Premier League side Tranent grabbed an equaliser when striker Kenny Fisher followed up the rebound from Kayne Paterson’s effort. Tranent went ahead on 60 minutes. Craig Wojtowycz found Lewis Hawkins, who headed down for Paterson and he finished from a tight angle at the back post.

The visitors had a huge chance to seal their final spot when Paterson met Thomas Waters’ header but saw his effort smack off the woodwork. They were made to pay as substitute Matti King converted Keith Murray’s cross for the equaliser with four minutes remaining to send the match to penalties. Tranent – already in the East of Scotland Cup final – will now face Bo’ness United or Broxburn Athletic, who play in the other semi at Newtown Park on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Bonnyrigg Rose claimed a 5-0 win over Jeanfield Swifts to secure three points and boost their goal difference as they bid to catch Super League leaders Kelty Hearts.