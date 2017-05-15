Tranent slay another Super League team in march to semi-finals

Tranent continued their Super League-slaying form as progressed to the semi-final of the DJ Laing East of Scotland Cup with a 4-1 penalty shoot-out victory despite looking to have the game won in regulation time.

Fresh from beating Kelty Hearts last week, the hosts took the lead with a delightful goal after 27 minutes. A short pass to Kenneth Fisher from Stephen Manson on the edge of the box saw the striker make room and curl a shot high into the far right top corner giving Connor Wallace no chance

Broxburn tried hard to get back into it the second half, but it was the Premier Division who doubled their lead on 59 minutes when good work down the right saw a cutback across the box and Ben Miller was on hand to turn the ball home from close range.

The visitors – a division above Broxburn – seemed to be spurred on by losing the second goal and got back in the game when Ryan Baptie set up Alexander Miller to fire into the bottom corner with 16 minutes left on the clock.

It was all Broxburn at this stage and within five minutes the tie was all square when Darren Gribben went on a run from midfield cut inside and netted by way of a deflection.

Tranent were rattled as the visitors went for the winner, with Murray Jackson stopping any more scoring in the regulation time.

The match went to penalties, with Craig Wojtowycz firing home the decisive spot-kick to put the Belters through to next weeks semi-final at Dundee North End.

Tranent’s co-manager Kenny Rafferty hailed his team’s form in the competition, saying: “The squad we have got here do not know when they are beaten and when we were under pressure after they got their equaliser we were determined that we were not going to loose out.

“This has been the pattern in all our games with the team spirit we have, we do not fear going into any game . It is something you can not buy on the transfer market and our players have it by the bottle full.”

Bonnyrigg boss Max Christie was very disappointed with the way the game ended up. “We did not get going till the second half and by then they had took advantage of our poor start,” he said. “They are a good side and will do well I wish them all the best.”

Tranent: Jackson, Christie, Wojowycz, Todd, Kerr, Paterson (Smith 66), Miller, Hawkins, Fisher, Manson, Waters. Subs: Fiddler, Smeaton.

Broxburn Athletic: Wallace, Browne (Baptie 72), Cole, Purves, Gavin, Linton, Richards (Gribben 46), Scott, Miller, Locke (Millar 85), Anderson. Sub: Donoghue.