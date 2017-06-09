Tranent target second cup in three days after ending 40-year drought

Tranent Juniors hero Kenny Fisher sees no reason why they can’t beat another Super League side to land a remarkable cup double.

Fisher scored a stunner on Wednesday night with just minutes remaining in the Fife and Lothians Cup final against Broxburn Athletic to land the Foresters Park men their first cup silverware in 40 years.

Tomorrow the Premier League outfit face Bonnyrigg Rose at Bathgate Thistle’s Creamery Park in the East of Scotland Cup final and, having already beaten Super League opposition seven times in both competitions, the cup shock-troops are desperate to claim another scalp.

“Bonnyrigg are a good team, they were up there and could’ve won the league, but with the spirit we’ve got in that dressing-room just now, there’s no chance that anybody will stop us if we get that chance,” said Fisher.

“We are buzzing going into the game – morale couldn’t be any higher. We never played the best we can the other night but we still came out with a cup and, at the end of the day, it’s massive for Tranent.”

Wednesday’s final looked set to be decided on penalties until Fisher popped up with the winner. The striker revealed he didn’t know what to do with himself when he scored, such was his overriding joy.

He added: “It was unbelievable; I can’t believe it. I had a wee chance before when I should have took the shot on, but I knew if I got another chance I was burying it.

“I didn’t know what to do when I scored. I just took my top off and ran to the corner. I thought the longer the game went on and it was still 0-0 we had the chance to go on and win it. We were pushing and pushing for the last 15 minutes. We knew it was coming and lucky for me I took it.”

Tranent co-manager Darren Smith believes all the pressure is on their opponents, who are bidding to round off a superb season with something to show for it.

He said: “Had we lost on Wednesday to try and lift the boys for tomorrow would be incredibly difficult. I think now, I know there wasn’t any pressure in terms of where we have come from, but all the pressure is on Bonnyrigg – they’ve not won anything and we have a trophy in the bag.”