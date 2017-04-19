Tranent wary of ‘wounded animal’ Bo’ness ahead of cup clash

Tranent co-manager Darren Smith has warned his players they could face a “wounded animal” when they host Super League side Bo’ness United in the third round of the East of Scotland Cup at Foresters Park tonight (kick-off 6.45pm).

Allan McGonigal’s men visit East Lothian on the back of a 5-0 thumping by Dundonald Bluebell last weekend. Smith has warned his players to expect a backlash, although he insists his Premier League side are under no pressure going into the tie with a quarter-final place at stake.

“It is going to be a good test to see where we actually are,” said Smith. “One bad result doesn’t make them a bad team. It won’t be easy for us, but there’s an opportunity to show we are decent team. We could be playing a wounded animal and they could come out with a point to prove. Everyone looking at it is expecting a comfortable win for Bo’ness, so there’s no pressure on us at all; it’s a bonus game for us to just go and enjoy.”

Elsewhere, Musselburgh Athletic host South Division leaders Blackburn United in the quarter-finals of the Fife and Lothians Cup at Olivebank (6.45pm), while Broxburn Athletic take on Edinburgh United at Albyn Park in the last eight of the same competition (7.45pm). Dalkeith travel to title-chasing Sauchie in the Premier League.