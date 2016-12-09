Twaddle explains reasons behind shock exit from Haddington

Departed Haddington Athletic co-manager Kevin Twaddle has lifted the lid on his sudden exit from Millfield Park.

The former Hearts winger quit last Saturday after a 2-1 loss to Arniston Rangers. He found the dynamic of the co-manager role alongside Brian Johnston difficult, sighting differences in opinion as his reason for resigning.

Twaddle and Johnston are best mates outside of football and the ex-Lothian Thistle boss insists it will stay that way.

“I’ve thought about it for the last four or five weeks, there were a couple of things I wasn’t happy with,” said Twaddle. “When you’re a manager at a club on your own you can dictate what goes on and if there’s anything that is bothering you, you can resolve it.

“When you are joint it’s a wee bit hard because it puts people in positions and I thought the easiest way out was to come away. It’s a shame because I think we’ve done well and the boys have turned a corner with getting a wee run in the Scottish, but it had to happen.

“When you are a joint manager you are not always going to agree. We have different views on things and that’s what happens in football.

“Brian is one of my pals and that will never change. I have an amazing relationship with Bri and I would rather it stayed the way it is because football is football, it’s not the end of the world. His friendship means everything to me.”

Twaddle paid tribute to the Hi Hi players and the club’s committee for their support during his short spell at the club. He’ll continue to look out for their results and wishes them all the best for the future.

He added: “I’ll really miss the committee. They are all absolutely magnificent people, they are good older people who look after you well and did everything for me and Brian - they’ll continue to do that. The club doesn’t need me to do well, Brian and Craig [Yuill], who is a fantastic coach who I’ve learned a lot from, will do a great job themselves.

“The players have been brilliant, there are a lot of fantastic guys at the club. I’ll be watching out for their results every week and hoping they win their Scottish Cup tie.”