Tynecastle boss rues arrival of winter break

Tynecastle boss Stevie Vinter admits the forthcoming winter break couldn’t have come at a worse time for the ambitious club.

The East of Scotland League outfit enjoyed a fruitful November winning all three matches including a 1-0 scalp over Lowland League opponents Spartans in the third round of the South Region Challenge Cup.

Tynie will contest their final match of the year at home to Coldstream a week on Saturday before the league shuts down for a fortnight. And Vinter, who has pre-warned his players not to overindulge during the festive break, says he hopes their momentum doesn’t suffer as a result.

“We really could do without the winter break to be honest but hopefully we can get the game on this weekend down in Tweedmouth and the following week to keep us going,” the head coach explained. “We’ll be training right up and through Christmas and we have a couple of friendlies organised as well so I want the guys to be sensible with what they eat and drink. We want to end the year on a high before heading into the second half of the season.”

Tynie’s latest win on Saturday, a 6-0 triumph at Ormiston, again underlined the Saughton-based club’s title credentials.

Striker Pieyam Khosrowpour’s brace with further strikes from Dean Crabbe, Louis Swanson, Robbie McIntyre and Stephen Manson all contributed to the rout in East Lothian.

“We had goals from all over the pitch so I’m delighted when you can spread them out among the team,” Vinter said. “We’ve managed to win four in a row since we dropped points in the league at home to Stirling and we’ve kept clean sheets in three of them so we’re doing well and in a bit of form because we beat Spartans during that period as well.

“I didn’t expect to win by such a margin on Saturday before the game but I thought we completely dominated apart from a five-minute spell in each half. Even though it was only 1-0 at half-time I was happy because I knew if we kept going they would tire and that’s what happened. We stuck to our game-plan and I don’t think 6-0 was unfair on them.”