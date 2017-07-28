Tynecastle boss: we want to win every competition we enter

Tynecastle FC boss Stevie Vinter has reiterated his team’s desire to win every competition they enter this season.

The Capital club welcome East of Scotland League newcomers Kelty Hearts to Saughton tomorrow for their Qualifying League Cup Group C clash. And, although Vinter admitted the league campaign, which gets underway next month, is the club’s bread and butter, he has stressed to his players that they must hit the ground running tomorrow.

“Anything we enter we want to win. I know some teams look at this competition as an extension of pre-season but we certainly don’t. As far as we’re concerned the season starts tomorrow,” Vinter explained.

“Kelty are coming in with a huge reputation having won the [East Junior] Super League last year, which is a huge feat. But I don’t think they will be coming in with the mentality that they are going to blow everyone away so they’ll be prepared for every game. It’s a huge challenge for us to start the season with but one we’re really looking forward to.”

Vinter revealed he has promoted a handful of the club’s under-20 side while keeping the nucleus of last season’s squad together.

“I’m delighted with how the squad is looking and really pleased with how we’ve fared in pre-season,” he said. “We’ve brought in three new players, two from Leith Athletic and one from St Johnstone and they’ve settled in well.

“It bodes well that we’ve managed to keep 13 or 14 players from last season and have improved in the areas we felt we needed to.”

Meanwhile, there is a Capital derby at Riccarton as Heriot-Watt University host Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale in Group A. In Group B, new Leith Athletic joint-managers Steve Chalmers and Leighton Jones take their side to Peebles Rovers and, in Group D, Ormiston are up against visitors Coldstream at Recreation Park.