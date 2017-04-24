Tynecastle boss: Win over Leith has no bearing on cup tie

Tynecastle boss Stevie Vinter doesn’t believe his side’s recent triumph over East of Scotland League champions Leith Athletic will have any bearing on Tuesday night’s King Cup semi-final at Meadowbank.

The two Capital rivals go head to head for the right to meet either Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale or Coldstream in next month’s showpiece final.

Tynie dented leaders Leith’s hopes of retaining their title with a 2-1 win at Saughton earlier this month but Vinter expects his opponents to be a different animal this evening.

“The boys have been magnificent recently,” Vinter said. “We’re in great form having beaten Leith in the league and Lothian on penalties in the League Cup so it’s been a hugely positive period for us.

“It will be a completely different game against Leith tonight though. We’ve played them three times already this season with us beating them twice at Saughton and them winning at Meadowbank. I really don’t think that game a couple of weeks ago will have any bearing on this tie.”

Tynecastle are already through to the League Cup final and were runner’s up in this season’s Alex Jack Cup.

“Considering the club’s history with no cup successes at all, if we win tonight then we’ll have reached three cup finals this season and that’s got to be classed as progress,” Vinter explained.

“I would love for the players to get some success. Since they came back last June they’ve given us everything and have been magnificent. I just hope for them that we can get over the line in one of these cups.”

Tynie were 7-2 winners over Tweedmouth Rangers on Saturday with Lothian also netting seven against Burntisland Shipyard without reply. Ormiston went down 2-0 at Coldstream and Heriot-Watt won 2-1 at Eyemouth United.