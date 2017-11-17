Tynecastle one win from being in Scottish Cup

Tynecastle are just 90 minutes away from a place in next season’s William Hill Scottish Cup.

Having triumphed 3-0 against East of Scotland League and city rivals Leith Athletic in last month’s Alex Jack Cup final, Tynie’s reward is a clash with Mid Annandale in the South and East Cup Winners Shield at Oriam on Sunday with the winners guaranteed a place in Scottish football’s biggest competition next year.

Stevie Vinter’s men, though, have suffered three straight defeats since their victory over Steve Chalmers and Leighton Jones’ Leithers.

Mid Annandale, meanwhile, were beaten 3-0 by former Lowland League outfit Threave Rovers last weekend in the South Region Challenge Cup.

Elsewhere this weekend, Leith will be hoping to build on their win over Edinburgh University six days ago when they make the trip to Fife to take on Burntisland Shipyard tomorrow. With current leaders Kelty Hearts idle, the Meadowbank-based side could move to within five points of the reigning East Super League champions with a game in hand.

Preston Athletic joint- managers Paul Riley and Jack Lynch will be looking for an immediate response following defeat by Kelty at the Pennypit last Saturday.

The Panners, currently third, face a tricky trip to Stirling University. The students, though, are undefeated from their last three outings which includes an impressive 2-1 win at Tynecastle last month.

Heriot-Watt University will be confident of picking up maximum points when they entertain Coldstream at Oriam.

Banji Koya’s men could move up to second with a win and results elsewhere go their way. Watt were impressive 6-1 winners over Coldstream’s Borders rivals Eyemouth United last weekend.

And Ormiston, will hope to put their first points on the board in what will be their 11th attempt so far this campaign when they travel to Eyemouth. Their opponents have lost eight of their 11 league fixtures.