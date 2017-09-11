Uni coach bemoans sluggish first-half show in Spartans loss

Edinburgh University boss Dorian Ogunro believes his side’s sluggish first-half performance denied them at least a point from Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by city rivals Spartans.

Ross Allum’s double had the Ainslie Park outfit deservedly in front at Peffermill but a Luke Murray goal for the students four minutes before the interval galvanised the hosts who turned in a much more assured second-half display.

The Uni have now lost six of their eight opening league fixtures but Ogunro is confident the tide will start to turn over the next few weeks as he welcomes back first-team regulars including last season’s top scorer Jack Guthrie from injury. He is also hoping to pick up one or two from the club’s freshers trials later this month.

“In the first half the boys were running around a lot but they weren’t committed,” explained Ogunro following his side’s latest defeat. “But the second half was completely different and I think we should have come out of the game with something if I’m being honest. In the second half they [Spartans] didn’t do anything and had to really defend the last 20 minutes. But why do they wait until half-time to do the things they were told to do before game?

“We still have a few players to come back into the way of things and we’re hoping to pick up a few in the trials. I’ve seen enough to know we can more than compete in this league.”

Play was temporarily suspended with the game just four minutes old to allow the officials to change their kit after complaints were made that they were too similar to the Uni’s traditional green jersey.

When the match did resume, full-back Murray spurned a gilt-edged chance to put the home side ahead after finding himself in space at the back post only to be denied by goalkeeper Andrew Stobie’s timely intervention.

Murray was needed at the other end just minutes later when the Uni defence were caught napping, Allum rounding goalkeeper and captain Mark Tait only for Murray to arrive in the nick of time to clear the danger.

However, former Edinburgh City frontman Allum wasn’t to be denied shortly after the half hour. After collecting a sumptuous Ross Guthrie pass, the 28-year-old found space in the box to put the visitors ahead from eight yards.

David Greenhill rattled the frame of the goal just two minutes later from a set-piece 20 yards out as the home side struggled to make the ball stick in the final third.

And, after Scott Maxwell was allowed to run deep into Uni territory, the youngster’s lay off to Allum was clinically dispatched into the bottom corner giving Tait no chance.

However, the hosts were given a lifeline almost immediately as Spartans failed to cut out Max Condie’s cross and Murray was there to capitalise.

Despite a drop in tempo from the visitors coupled with a more productive second-half showing from the Uni, Dougie Samuel’s men held on to pick up another precious three points.

“We drew with Edinburgh University twice last year so we’ve already done better in terms of the head to head,” Samuel said afterwards. “I think we created numerous opportunities in the first half and really could have put the game out of sight. It was a really poor goal to lose from our point of view and that changes the mindset of both teams going into the break.

“But I’m happy with were we are. Clearly I’d be happy if we had more points on the board but we’re certainly in touching distance of the top two.”

Edinburgh University: Tait, Murray (Flett 77), Condie, Verkaik, Sutherland, Daniels-Yeoman, McNicholas, Swan, Boyle, Evans, Maskrey (McDonald 68). Subs: McLean.

Spartans: Stobie, Herd, Maxwell (Atkinson 71), Tolmie, Corbett, Stevenson, Dishington, Greenhill, Allum, Bremner (Archibald 89), Guthrie (Brown 71). Subs: Carswell, Thomson, Khutsishvili, Nixon.