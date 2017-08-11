US college footballer is ‘missing link’ for Musselburgh

Musselburgh Athletic boss Calvin Shand believes he has found the missing link he has been searching for to aid their hopes of an automatic return to the Super League.

American forward Stephen MacDonald has signed up at Olivebank having previously played college football in the States. The 22-year-old has come over to spend time with family and Shand has been delighted with the immediate impact he has had on his team – Burgh having scored 12 in their first two Premier League matches.

“He’s really impressed in the first couple of games,” said Shand. “He’s from America but he has family over here. He just wanted to come over and spend time here and see how things go. We are pretty lucky to have him, to be honest. He’s had a really good impact and he’s fitted in really well within the changing room. It’s probably the missing link that we were looking for throughout pre-season so it’s pleasing to get him on board.”

Burgh began the season in the second tier with a 6-2 home defeat of Tayport and followed that up with a 6-0 rout of East Lothian rivals Dunbar United on Wednesday. The early stages of life in the Premier League suggest Shand’s squad won’t be here for long.

He continued: “The boys are pitching in with goals from all over and to score 12 in the first few games just shows how dangerous we are going forward. I think if we get the defensive side of it right we won’t be far away.

“We could’ve scored more in both games, but overall you can’t argue with the goals that we’ve scored so far.

“I’ve not been surprised with the performances because I know we have it in us. In the second half on Saturday against Tayport we were brilliant; it’s probably as good a performance that we’ve had since we’ve been in. To score 12 is a right good return from our first two games; it’s pleasing.”

Burgh visit Dalkeith Thistle tomorrow with Kevin Haynes’ team yet to put their first points on the board after an opening-day 4-2 defeat away to Fauldhouse and a 6-0 humbling at home to Haddington Athletic in midweek.

Shand added: “I know Haynesy well and I know he’ll be working hard to try and rectify that. In this league there are no easy games and Saturday will be the same. We’ll need to be at our best to go and get the result we’re hoping for.”