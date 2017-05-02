West End boss dedicates cup win to goalscorer Dean Anderson

West End United manager Lee Watson dedicated his team’s 3-2 Sunday Morning Group League Cup final victory over Broxburn to goalscorer Dean Anderson, whose father passed away recently.

United completed a well-earned double following their league title success after coming from behind at New Victoria Park to defeat a Broxburn side who took the lead right at the start of the second half through a Gordon McCreadie own goal.

“We showed tremendous character to come back from the goal down when a lot of other teams would have folded,” said Watson.

“But that victory is for Dean because he showed a lot of courage today after what he’s been through. We were determined to win it for him.”

“We’ve had an excellent season and we had some bodies back today who missed the semi-final last week and if we can keep the crux of the squad together for next season, then we’ll look to go again.”

Broxburn were the first to threaten when Brian Arthurs headed inches over from a Colin Pace corner.

Steven Syme then had to be alert in the West End goal to thwart Mark Manderson after a mazy run into the penalty area.

David Robertson tried his luck on 28 minutes with an attempted chip over Broxburn keeper Jim Dodds, but the ball sailed over.

Manderson then had another opportunity for Broxburn with a low shot from 15 yards, but Syme got down low to save.

Broxburn then lost Gary McGregor to injury, as a stoppage time shot from Colin Pace was deflected over in a first half that saw the West Lothian side create the better opportunities.

Four minutes into the second period, Broxburn took the lead albeit with a bit of good fortune involved when Ben MacAskill’s cross from the right wing was diverted into his own net by McCreadie.

West End, however, equalised five minutes later when Anderson’s delivery into the danger area evaded four Broxburn defenders and nestled into the far corner of the net.

A neat one-two involving McCreadie and James Spence saw the right back almost put West End ahead for the first time in the game, but his drive was blocked by the legs of Dodds.

But United did soon double their advantage from the penalty spot when Robertson comfortably stroked his penalty home after McCreadie had been fouled inside the box on 66 minutes.

But Broxburn continued to show plenty fighting spirit and they equalised only three minutes later when Joseph Hutchison coolly finished from close range after Arthurs had made an incisive run down the wing.

Spence then went close for West End, but his first touch let him down. Not to be foiled though, the winning goal came on 83 minutes. Gary Craig’s corner was headed in by Kevin Dunn at the back post and despite some late pressure, West End clung on to claim the silverware.

West End United: Steven Syme, Gordon McCreadie, Johnny MacKenzie, Kevin Dunn, Paul Lindsay, Dean Anderson, David Caesar, Sean McAllister, James Spence, David Robertson, Gary Craig, James Ketchen, Kenny Burns, Scott Sutherland, Scott McCluskey, Lee Watson.

Broxburn AFC: Jim Dodds, Colin Pace, Jason Forrest, Jason Rae, Daniel Anderson, John Baird, Jason Hutchison, Tommy Turnbull, Yilmaz Cornett, Graeme McDonald, Gary McGregor, Ben MacAskill, Mark Manderson, Brian Arthurs.