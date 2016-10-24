Eight-man Whitehill Welfare left sick in Wick

Whitehill’s Scottish Cup run came to a shuddering halt in the north of Scotland as they finished the game with eight men in a 4-1 defeat by Wick Academy.

The visitors took the lead on 19 minutes when Scott McCulloch drilled the ball under Michael MacCallum. However, ten minutes into the second half the game was turned on its head when James Pickles equalised and seconds later Sam MacKay made it 2-1 from the spot following a foul by John Hall.

Then Whitehill keeper Bryan Young fouled David Allan and MacKay’s made it 3-1 from the spot and moments later John Williams picked up a second yellow card.

Dale O’Hara and Andy Martin then followed Williams for an early bath after the assistant referee deemed O’Hara to have committed a last-man foul. Substitute Richard Macadie made it 4-1, before he saw a last minute penalty saved by Young.

Wick Academy: MacCallum, Steven, Farquhar, Steven (Hardwick 36), Mackay, Manson, Pickles, Mackay (Macadie 83), Anderson, Allan, Weir (MacGregor 82). Subs not used: Mackay, McLean, McCarthy.

Whitehill Welfare: Young, Hall (Kerr 72), Williams, O’Hara, Keane, Swann, Manson (Denton 63), McGregor, Osborne, Gormley (Martin 59), McCulloch. Subs not used: Gilbertson, Hislop