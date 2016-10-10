Supersub Chalmers wins derby for Whitehill against Spartans

A brilliant strike from Ciaren Chalmers 17 minutes from time secured a hard-fought 1-0 win for Whitehill over rivals Spartans.

With 73 minutes substitute Chalmers, who had just been introduced, progressed down the right and from a tight angle produced a stunning dipping shot which found the far top corner giving goalkeeper Blair Carswell no chance.

However, Spartans looked the sharpest to begin with and they forced a couple of early corners. On 14 minutes Scott Maxwell found himself in space on the edge of the Whitehill box and his shot was pushed round the post by Bryan Young. Shortly after Maxwell again tested the keeper this time from a free kick which Young did well to reach down and divert to safety.

Having withstood early pressure the home side came into it and on 28 minutes Scott Gormley scampered after a long through ball and his cross narrowly evaded the outstretched Andy Martin in front of goal. Moments later Gormley was again involved down the left but his shot on target lacked power and Carswell gathered.

There were claims for a Whitehill penalty when Gormley dummied a cross ball from the right and Connor McGregor appeared to be impeded from behind as he sliced an effort wide of goal but referee Gavin Ross wasn’t interested.

Five minutes before half-time there was real drama. The home defence played themselves into trouble and as the ball found its way to Jamie Dishington in the box John Hall took a fresh-air kick which caught the forward who managed to stay on his feet and score past Young. To the surprise of everyone in the ground the referee awarded a Whitehill free kick and play raged on.

Before half-time there was time for a further chance at each end with Maxwell shooting wide for Spartans and Martin doing the same at the other end.

On 50 minutes Spartans fashioned a great chance when Craig Stevenson overlapped down the left and his cross found Dishington who headed straight at Young from point-blank range.

Around the hour mark the home side had their two best chances of the game with two identical balls from the right both struck wide of the right upright by Kevin Keane and Martin.

Spartans looked for an immediate reply to the goal and a trademark Jack Beesley free kick looked bound for the top corner but some great handling from the excellent Young kept it out.

Deep into stoppage time the visitors had one last chance but the keeper gathered from close range.

Whitehill: Young, Hall, Williams, O’Hara, Keane, Swann, Denton (Manson 46), McGregor (Kerr), Osborne, Martin (Chalmers 70), Gormley. Subs not used: McCulloch, Brydon, Jardine.

Spartans: Cardwell, Tolmie (Horribine 80), Stevenson, Thomson, Townsley, Herd, Greenhill, Comrie (Hay 55), Maxwell, Ward (Beesley 71), Dishington. Subs not used: Gabiola, Mair, Watson, Rae.