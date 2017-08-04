Whitehill will need to go extra mile in search of first win

Whitehill Welfare midfielder James McPartlin believes the squad haven’t done themselves justice so far this term as the Rosewell side go in search of their first win in the Lowland League when Edusport Academy visit tomorrow.

Gary Small’s side have been beaten 5-1 and 4-0 by Selkirk and East Stirlingshire respectively this past week and 30-year-old McPartlin, who has also had stints with Junior clubs Tranent and Penicuik Atheltic, says they must go the extra mile to get a positive result at Ferguson Park tomorrow.

“The boys are determined to avenge these last two results by getting a win tomorrow. We need to go out and give a performance that the club deserves because I don’t think we’ve done that against Selkirk or East Stirlingshire for that matter,” McPartlin said.

“Both these sides haven’t really had to work for their goals, which is disappointing, but we’re still learning as we’ve only really been together as a squad since June. It’s a new team the manager has had to put together so it will maybe just take that wee bit more time for us to gel. But we can’t use that as an excuse for our last couple of performances.

“We don’t know too much about Edusport to be honest with them just coming into the Lowland League this season. They obviously drew 4-4 with Gala Fairydean Rovers in their opener last Friday and they only lost out to Dalbeattie 1-0 on Wednesday night so we’re expecting a tough game.”

Meanwhile, Spartans will be hoping to build on their early-season momentum when they visit the Borders to tackle Gala at Netherdale.

Dougie Samuel’s men have picked up maximum points from their two opening matches and sit joint-top alongside Selkirk and Cumbernauld Colts.

Elsewhere, Civil Service Strollers host Stirling University at Christie Gillies Park, eager to get back on track after their narrow midweek defeat by city rivals Spartans.

Edinburgh University, who have lost their opening two league fixtures, are in action tonight at Alloa Athletic’s Indodrill Stadium against BSC Glasgow.