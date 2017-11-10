Will Snowdon says Bo’ness players are ready to dig deep

Veteran Bo’ness United defender Will Snowdon recognises this season is going to be difficult but he’s urged his team-mates to pull together and roll their sleeves up.

The BUs have struggled so far this campaign and sit just four points off the bottom of the Super League table after an indifferent start.

Snowdon, who marked ten years at Newtown Park with a testimonial in the summer, admits playing for the club has become a chore in recent months.

“It’s a bit of a challenge this year, we’re not doing as well as you’d probably like to and when you get old and get to my age it becomes a chore,” said the 34-year-old.

“It’s going to be a bit of a struggle this year, in terms of the squad that we’ve got and the injuries that we’ve had. There’s also been some ups and downs with the turnover of players and staff, which doesn’t help the situation.

“We’ve got some experienced boys in there, so we’ve just got to get on with it. Ultimately everyone at the club – the boys, Allan [McGonigal, manager] and the committee – wants to do well and win football matches. We’re all pulling together to try and get results; there’s no issues there certainly.”

Bo’ness sacrificed a 2-0 lead away to Broxburn Athletic last week, ending up on the losing side as Darren Gribben came back to haunt his former club with a late double as McGonigal’s side ended the match with nine men.

“Saturday excluded, the last few weeks we had started to pick up some good results and had got a bit more of a consistent team which helped,” continued former Livingston defender Snowdon ahead of tomorrow’s East of Scotland Cup second-round tie at home to Premier League Haddington Athletic.

“The result against Broxburn, especially being 2-0 up and losing the game, wasn’t good. I think a few things went against us, we just need to forget about that one and focus on tomorrow. It’s a home game and we’ll go out and look to put on a bit of a performance.

“A draw would’ve moved us back into mid-table and would’ve given us a shout, but we’re still down the bottom end, which is a shame but we’ll back ourselves to get out of this position.”