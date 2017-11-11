Windsor come from behind twice as they eliminate Salvesen

Musselburgh Windsor Blues 13s edged a 3-2 victory against Salvesen CFC at Pinkie St Peter’s School to make the quarter-finals of the SPORTSassist South East Region Cup.

Salvesen started the match the more confident and capitalised on their dominance as Calum McFadden found Fabian Bonkowski and he tested the keeper with a snap-shot. The keeper parried but Bonkowski fired the rebound home for an early lead.

Conceding was a wake-up call for Windsor. Cole Spence had the ball in the back of the net only two minutes after the opening goal but he was ruled offside.

In the 16th minute the Windsor keeper was caught of his line, but Euan Clark saved his team from going two down with a clearance off the line.

Spence grabbed an equaliser in the 18th minute. Bursting into the box he latched on to an early cross from the right flank and guided the ball into the top left corner past the keeper.

Windsor looked dangerous on the counter-attack. Daniel Filogonio outpaced the defence but struggled to get any real power behind his shot on goal and the keeper dutifully wrapped himself around the ball.

Windsor again had the chance to go ahead before the break. A run by Spence in the box had drawn in a foul and a penalty was awarded. Filogonio stepped up to take the kick, he fired a low, hard drive at goal but the goalie was equal to the attempt and pushed it away.

At half-time the teams were level at one a piece. A deserved result at this stage as both had played good attacking football. End-to-end action only heightened the tension as it looked as if the final result could go either way.

Salvesen kicked-off the second half and almost scored immediately as Josh Templeton struck the ball, but his effort drifted just wide of the post.

In the 40th minute Bonkowski put Salvesen ahead for the second time in the match. He dribbled into the box and a lucky bounce off a defender put him through on goal where he finished well past the custodian.

Windsor again broke on the counter-attack in the 44th minute. Filogonio took the ball over the top of the onrushing keeper but the ball seemed to hang in the air and the glovesman did well to track back and deny the goal scoring opportunity.

Windsor equalised again at the mid-point of the second half. A ball in from a corner bounced around the box off of players desperately trying to get something on it before Spence fired high into the net.

It was another corner that won the match for Windsor. Alex Bauld rounded off a strong performance in the heart of defence by adding a goal to his name. He leapt up high at the near post and nodded the ball towards goal, just squeezing it over the line before the keeper could get to it.

With not long until the final whistle Salvesen threw everything at Windsor. Even the keeper ventured up the pitch for the final play. The corner was whipped in but a good save denied Salvesen taking the match to extra time.

As the final whistle went, Windsor players let out a victorious roar as they were able to grind out a hard-fought result.

Musselburgh Windsor Blues 13s: Finlay Faulds, Dawson Fulton, MacKenzie Raeburn, Alex Bauld, Lennon Rafferty, Daniel Brown, Marcus McIntyre, Harry Gray, Mackenzie Walker, Euan Clark, Charlie Naysmith, Kyle Landsborough, Cole Spence, Innes Dougall, Daniel Filogonio, Charlie Maule.

Salvesen CFC 13s: Kieran Wood, Lee Godfrey, Calum McFadden, Finlay Hunter, Murray Walker, Matthew Black, Kenneth Peprah, Steven Savage, Fabian Bonkowski, Aaron Stuart, Josh Templeton, Jake McKenzie, Brandon McCaskey, Gwong-Rwad Gwompeter.