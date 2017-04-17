Women’s football: Americans boost Edinburgh University HV

Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale have added some American flair to their SWPL 2 squad this season.

The East Peffermill outfit’s manager Tom Connor believes there is a more professional outlook to the club with the players from the States leading by example.

The Capital side edged out Jeanfield Swifts 4-3 at McDiarmid Park 3G on Sunday and sit mid-table in Scottish women football’s second tier.

“We have had a few Americans come into the team as they’ve come over to study for a year,” Connor explained.

“I’ve worked in America coaching and their college set-up is as good as what we have with our professional clubs so some of the players we have this year are bringing another dimension to things. We’re also bringing some of the younger players on as well as we’re looking to the future.

“I was delighted to get the three points on Sunday.

“It was a good advert for SWPL football and a match you would pay a couple of quid to go and watch. I’m fairly happy with the way things have gone so far this year.

“We’ve split the season into quarters and we’ve got our targets for each quarter. I think Forfar and Hearts are the teams to beat this season but our target is to stay in the division and try and consolidate.”

Hearts, meanwhile, lost their SWPL 2 undefeated record as they went down 2-0 at Motherwell.

In SWPL 1, league leaders Hibs ran out emphatic 6-0 winners over Hamilton while Spartans emerged with a 3-1 victory over Rangers.