Women’s football: Hearts accept there’s no margin for error

Hearts Women’s boss Andy Enwood says his side must take all three points from tomorrow’s trip to top-of-the-table Forfar if they are to have any hopes of winning the SWPL 2 title this season.

The Jambos head north 11 points adrift of their opponents in third after last weekend’s disappointing defeat at home to Motherwell – the Capital side’s fourth loss of the campaign.

But Enwood accepts his players will have to put everything on the line in Angus tomorrow afternoon if they are to be challenging come the business end of the season.

“We have to be realistic looking at the table to know that anything other than three points this weekend would rule us out this year,” Enwood said. “We know that even if we do the win it’s outwith our own hands but it would at least give us some hope.

“We played Forfar earlier on in the season at home and they needed a late goal to take a point so we know we can more than match them. But their pitch is a big park and they’ve got players who like to get the ball down and pass.

“We’ve been really unlucky with injuries and some of the girls not being available due to work and other commitments but that’s no excuse. We’ll have another real tight squad for tomorrow but we’ve got a group that work really hard and I can’t fault them for the commitment.”