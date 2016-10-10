Women’s football: Hearts lose but pick up three points

Hearts Ladies suffered a 3-1 defeat in their top-of-the-table clash with Hamilton Accies – only to be awarded three points to keep their SWPL 2 title hopes alive.

The Jambos are involved in a three-way tie at the top with Accies and Glasgow Girls with just two league fixtures remaining, Accies currently occupying pole position due to their superior goal difference.

And, although Hearts should have lost ground on their two rivals following their loss on Sunday – Glasgow Girls thrashed Inverness City 11-0 – Grant Scott’s side have now been awarded three points from a fixture they lost 1-0 to Hutchison Vale in August as Scottish Women’s Football confirmed Vale had listed an ineligible player that day.

“The table has been updated so we’re now all square on 45 points,” Scott explained. “We’re still joint-top so that’s the positive as we’ve lost a game this weekend – to our nearest challengers – and we’re not any worse off. It’s bittersweet, I suppose.

“I’ve got to be honest, the better team won on the day. We didn’t hit the performance levels we have in the past, especially against Hamilton where we’ve done pretty well. We thought we’d got ourselves back in it ten minutes into the second half when we pulled a goal back but they were just sharper on the day.”

Hutchison Vale, meanwhile, need just a point from their next two matches to secure fourth spot after a 9-0 defeat of Queen’s Park.

In SWPL 1, Hibs Ladies warmed up for their Champions League Round of 32 return leg against Bayern Munich on Wednesday with a 3-0 win over Celtic at Albyn Park – Lizzie Arnot, Abi Harrison and Rachel McLauchlan all on target for Chris Roberts’ team.

Elsewhere, Spartans Women were beaten 3-0 by Stirling University at Ainslie Park.