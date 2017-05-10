Youth football: Tynecastle 16s land cup | Blues ignite title race

Tynecastle Under-16s put on an incredible show at Excelsior Stadium to dispatch Lewis United 7-1 in the Inspiresport Scottish Cup Final.

After a fairly even start to proceedings, it was Tynecastle who gained the upper hand and looked more threatening in front of goal.

Following early chances for Tynecastle’s John Robertson and Sean Ward, the first goal came on 22 minutes courtesy of Matthew Dillon.

Robertson’s blocked shot fell to Dillon, who glanced his header into the net to put his side in front.

Only eight minutes later, Tynecastle had the ball in the net again. Robertson proved a constant threat to the Lewis United defence and his fierce right-foot strike from 20 yards made it 2-0.

Lewis United failed to create much going forward and worked hard on keeping the deficit to a minimum, but the third goal did come on 35 minutes through Alassan Jones. It was a great team goal this time as Jones started the move with a ball wide left to Ward, whose cross to Robertson was laid off into the path of Jones to tap home.

The floodgates had opened and the tie was truly out of sight after 38 minutes when Dillon grabbed his second and Tynecastle’s fourth with a close-range finish after Robertson’s shot was saved.

The second half carried on very much in the same way and within seven minutes of the restart it was 5-0. Sean Ward got in on the act with a front-post finish following terrific work down the right from Christopher Finnie.

Lewis United managed to score a consolation and restore some pride when Robert Ward’s left-foot strike went under the goalkeeper and into the net.

Normal service resumed five minutes later though when Finnie scored for Tynecastle to make it 6-0. His trundled shot found the bottom corner after receiving the ball from Jones on the right-hand side.

Ward completed the scoring with his second of the match 15 minutes from time. Robertson found himself in a deeper position, but his pin-point through pass into the path of Ward allowed the pacey left-winger to slot emphatically into the top corner.

• In a top-of-the-table clash in the Under-15 League Division 2, Musselburgh Windsor Blues grabbed a 2-0 victory over St Bernards BC Midlothian to reduce the deficit between the teams to two points and keep up the pressure on their opponents. Nathan Muir and Aaron Faulds netted for the winners.

Tynecastle FC U-15s defeated Calvary Park 3-0 in Division 1. That win marks the sixth of the season for the home side and leaves Calvary on nine points, sitting second bottom of the league. The players on the scoresheet were Jack Carr, Ivan Alapiki and Steven Shore.

A hard-fought match occurred in the U-13s League Division 1B when Leith Athletic FC drew 2-2 with Dunbar United Colts. Cameron Chambers and Leon McDonald got the goals for Leith, while Roan Cross and Daniel Hall bagged goals for visitors, Dunbar.

Currie Star FC U-16s ran out 3-0 winners at home to Easthouses FC in Division 2. The win keeps them narrowly top of the league with their opponents on this occasion, sitting in second. A huge win for the home side saw goals from Jamie Stephen, Harris Dracup and Gavin Wells.