Youth football: Win for Hutchie 14s | Tranent keep 100% run

Hutchison Vale Colts 14s held on to beat ten-man Penicuik Athletic YFC Blues 3-2 despite a spirited response from the home side to going a man down.

Early goals from Robbie Malone and Max Kothari had put Hutchie in a commanding position, with only two minutes on the clock when Malone broke the deadlock. Daniel Conafray delivered a corner kick to the far post and Malone prodded the ball home.

They made it 2-0 after ten minutes and it was a screamer from Kothari. Picking up the ball with his back to goal, he turned onto his right foot and sent a strike soaring into the top left corner past Jamie Scott in the Penicuik goal.

Penicuik grew into it and Lewis Mason found a way through on 21 minutes, thanks largely down to a lovely assist from Lewis Meechan. His reverse pass split the Colts back line and Mason went racing clear before dispatching the ball beyond keeper Oliver Gray.

Another cross from Conafray set up Hutchie’s third goal five minutes before half time, with Coats controlling well at the back post before slamming the ball home.

Blues started the second half strongly with Joshua Laing influential in much of their play. However, Mason’s ordering off after 44 minutes curtailed that slightly.

Not only did Penicuik manage to keep a clean sheet while a man short, but after starting to pile forward in the last ten minutes they managed to score again.

Sam Ryan’s corner deceived the defenders and found Laing at the edge of the box and the midfielder’s shot was deflected in, although it appeared to be heading in anyway.

The same player went close to a dramatic equaliser, throwing himself at the ball at the far post, but his header soared over.

• Something had to give between Tranent Juniors and Leith Athletic 19s as both went into it with 100 per cent records and it was Tranent who kept theirs intact with a 2-1 victory to stay top of the table.

A fast start saw chances at both ends but it was the home side who established a two goal lead thanks to a double from Lomond Gray. Owen Miller’s cross was met at the far post with a powerful header from the striker, and then for the second Gray won possession in the centre of the park before advancing through the heart of the Leith defence and slipping past the keeper.

The second half was scrappier with the poor weather a contributory factor. Tranent had chances to score a decisive third, but Leith set up a nervy finish with a late penalty through Rory Smith.

• Edinburgh South 16s perfect start came to and end as they went down 4-2 to Edinburgh City, who were playing their first league match of the season.

Liam Livingston and Ross Wallace had City 2-0 just after half time before Ryan McGrory pulled one back. They continued to trade blows and Kieran McCallum made it 3-1 before Aaron Semple replied for South. Ross Wallace’s second near the end clinched the points for City.

Spartans FC Youth 13s got their first points on the board with a 3-2 win over St Bernards BC Midlothian. Finlay Croall and Eddie Murray were on target, as was Jake Morrison who got the winner from the penalty spot.

The points were shared between Edinburgh City Blacks 15s and Longniddry Villa with Kai Bailey scoring for City and Lewis Inglis for Villa, keeping Blacks top of the league.