Youth round-up: Hutchie’s four-minute salvo | Loanhead dig deep

A crazy four-minute spell in the second half saw Hutchison Vale 14s score all the goals of a 4-0 victory over Musselburgh Windsor to run away with a match that had previously been evenly matched.

Taylor Steven’s deadly double changed the game before Sam Kilboy and Bruno Davidson made it four as Windsor.

Chances were at a premium in the first half, but the best one fell to Hutchie in the first minute. A fine run from Davidson ended with an exchange of passes with Keir Brown, but the former’s finish went wide.

Davidson was gliding past players in the early stages and looked like he would be a threat, but Windsor managed to nip it in the bud for the rest of the half.

Musselburgh built up some pressure towards the end of the half and Fergus Williams struck the base of the post after playing a short one-two with Daniel Combe.

Finn Thomson then had a free kick tipped round the post as the scoresheet remained blank at the break.

Davidson came to life in the second half and had two shots himself before supplying Steven for the opener. He drifted in off the left to slide it into the path of Steven and the forward placed it low into the net.

The second came a minute later and this time it was a low strike from 20 yards.

Hutchie were invigorated and continued to pile forward, scoring their third in the space of three minutes.

Davidson got the byline and pulled it back to Steven, who unselfishly helped it on for Kilboy to ease it over the line.

They weren’t finished there and three minutes later Davidson got a goal of his own, tucking a smart finish low across Lennon Flood after a perfect defence splitting pass by Aaron Waller.

Determined play from Tyler Pryde almost brought a consolation for the home side, but Logan Robertson saved well with his legs.

Meanwhile, Loanhead MYFC 13s came from behind three times to defeat North Merchiston 4-3. George Thorpe opened the scoring for North Merchiston with Craig Rhynas putting them 2-1 up and Callum Gillings making it 3-2. But they were pegged back each time by Daniel McKenna, Chris Norval, Jack Somerville and then debutant Joe Dunlop header the winner with ten minutes to play to keep Loanhead three points clear at the top of Division Three.

A first defeat of the season was inflicted upon Haddington Athletic by Bonnyrigg Rose Whites. Aiden Hancock bagged a double and Sam McKenzie got one as Whites went joint top of Division Three ahead of their Scottish Cup fourth round tie in Aberdeen next weekend. Ross Cadzow from the penalty spot and Cameron Pirie got the gals for Haddington, who go five points behind but have three games in hand.

A disallowed goal meant that Spartans FC Youth lost out 4-3 in the ‘Spartans derby’. Joseph Nicholson scored a peach which would have made it 4-4 and a hat-trick for him, but the referee ruled an offside had occurred. Nicholson’s two goals were added to by Callum Pitt as they were just edged out by club-mates Spartans Reds.

Despite their match being affected by the wind, Leith Athletic Colts managed to keep up their good start to the season with a 3-1 win over Gala Fairydean Rovers. Jack McKinnon, Guru Singh and James O’Hara got the goals which made it 13 points from a possible 18 for Colts, while an own goal at the other end gave Gala their consolation.