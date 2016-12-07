Youth wrap: Cup defeat for Windsor 13s | City 17s shine

Musselburgh Windsor 13s’ Scottish Cup journey came to an end as they were knocked out by Giffnock North BC United 13s in the fifth round.

On a bright but frosty winter morning at Pinkie, the game sprang into life when Giffnock scored a sensational opener. Sean Fyfe hit a rasping low strike from 25 yards that Mussie keeper Lennon Flood could do little to match.

With the goal Giffnock edged out Mussie but the hosts defended resolutely in response as they looked to produce an equaliser.

But Mussie could only soak up the pressure for so long. As half-time neared, Giffnock’s Michael Moynihan was given too much space on the edge of the box and he rifled the ball into the bottom right corner for 2-0. And, just before the interval, Giffnock struck twice through Fyfe and Gerard Burns to make it 4-0.

Mussie started the second half looking much better. With the ball they passed around with confidence and off it they worked tirelessly to win back possession.

But, despite their improved performance, Giffnock made it 5-0 through Moynihan’s clinical finish.

Late on Mussie came mighty close to grabbing a consolation through Tyler Pryde who shot narrowly wide.

• Edinburgh City 17s maintained their unbeaten league form this season with yet another victory, as they defeated Musselburgh Windsor Blues 17s 5-1 at Forrester High School.

Mussie were out of the traps quickest and they took the lead as Ethan Singh cut into the box and slotted in from a tight angle.

City quickly made amends for conceding. Chrissy Bennett hit a shot from 20 yards that rattled into the Mussie net.

City pushed on to make it 2-1 before half-time as Alastair Hogg steered the ball in from a corner.

With their tails up, City took their chances in the second half to extend their lead. Aidan Lawson was given too much time and space to shoot from outside the box and he laced a strike into the top right corner.

It was one-way traffic and Jamie Black rounded off a team move following good play from Bennett and Hoggg. Then, late on, City made it 5-1 as Jason Whitehead spun his man on the edge of the box.

• Edinburgh South CFC 13s secured a spot in the semi-finals of the George Salmon Cup with a hard fought 3-0 win over Hutchie Vale Hornets 13s at Meadowbank.

Hutchie and South locked horns with both sides battling hard in a physical start to the contest. Chances came and went for either side but by the 20th minute mark the deadlock was broken. Rory Hamilton saw the run of the Haseeb Saleem down the middle to play through the South striker to score.

The foundation had been laid and South built upon it to make it 2-0 before half-time. An aerial ball in the Hutchie box broke to Michael Ward on the right and he volleyed home.

Despite the scoreline it was a fairly even half with Hutchie hitting the woodwork twice.

After the interval South made sure to up their efforts and shut Hutchie out. The hosts were keen to get back into the game but South contained their attacking efforts and added a third. With Hutchie pressed upfield looking for a way back into the game, South broke and Saleem was played through in behind to slot in his second and his side’s third.