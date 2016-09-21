Youth wrap: Rose 19s in full bloom | Jamie Kerr’s late show

Bonnyrigg Rose 19s eased into the Bob Bankier Trophy second round with an emphatic 7-0 victory over AC Oxgangs Blues 19s at Meggetland.

Rose took the lead with only three minutes on the clock. Jamie Underwood’s ball from deep picked out Adam Crawford and he beat the offside trap to slot in for 1-0.

Bonnyrigg were looking comfortable and it wasn’t long before they added another. The pair combined once more as Underwood cut down the left before teeing up Crawford to bury the ball into the Oxgangs goal.

They weren’t done before half time though and Crawford picked up his hat-trick before the break with a clever finish past keeper Andrew Timmins after a mazy run from the halfway line.

Bonnyrigg continued to pose a threat in the second period and after coming close on multiple occasions they had another. With Oxgangs bodies forward, Bonnyrigg broke through Euan McGachie and he set up Underwood to roll the ball in for 4-0. Then late on, sub Johnny Crutcher rounded off the scoring with a two smart finishes from close range, before McGachie added his side’s seventh complete the rout with composure through on goal.

• Lochend YFC Colts 13s reached the third round of the Ken Ritchie Cup thanks to Jamie Kerr’s late winning goal against Currie Star 13s.

Both teams created opportunities in the opening stages of the match, but it was Lochend who went ahead with 20 minutes on the clock. A corner into the Currie box was only half cleared and Adam Smith took advantage to fire the ball in from close range.

Their lead was short-lived, however, as Currie responded well to quickly make it 1-1. A direct ball through the middle allowed Alex Backler to sprint through the heart of the Lochend defence to fire home.

It wasn’tthe way the half was going to end. Both sides had opportunities to take the lead, but it was Lochend who grabbed the third goal of the game as Igor Sobiesiek went on a run from 25 yards before blasting into the Currie net from inside the box.

The game continued to be end to end with Currie equalising midway through the second half thanks to Mack Valentine. It was to be Lochend’s day though as they grabbed victory late on as Kerr followed up Smith’s shot to make it 3-2.

• Edinburgh City 19s progressed to the second round of the Bob Bankier Trophy with a comprehensive 4-0 win against rivals Edinburgh City 99 19s at Forrester High School.

City looked dangerous from the start with the 99s pinned back early on, though it took until the 25th minute for the deadlock to be broken. Alieu Touray steered his side in front as he delicately picked out the bottom corner from close range.

City continued to knock on the opposition door before the break, but couldn’t quite take their opportunities.

It wasn’t to matter though as after the break Touray and his team-mates stepped up their game to pick out the net on three more occasions. The striker bagged his second of the afternoon to make things more comfortable for his side, with a powerful run and finish.

The 99s heads dropped and the goals began to flow for City. Todd Teviotdale smashed in a 30-yard free-kick off the bar to make it 3-0 with City comfortably on top. Then, late on, there was still time for another goal as Rowan Fife beat the offside trap to wrap up a confident victory for his side.