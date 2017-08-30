Youth wrap: Six of best for Tynecastle 14s | Mackie is a Star

Tynecastle 14s eased into the second round of the Scottish Cup with a 6-1 win over West Lothian outfit Kirkfield United.

Tynie were 2-0 up after only 13 minutes despite Kirkfield also having chances and had scored a further three before half-time as the away side’s heads went down.

They were lifted after the break and managed to draw the second half 1-1 thanks to a strike by Jack Paton.

After some early exchanges, it was Samuel Nicolson’s powerful running which established an advantage for Tynecastle. He burst free on the right flank and his cutback picked out Callum Todd, who made no mistake.

As an example of the fine lines in football, Kirkfield’s Kevin Talbot smacked the underside of the bar before Tynie broke forward and made it 2-0. A speculative effort by Aidan Eddington from far wide on the right managed to find its way over the line at the near post.

Talbot had another chance after being played in Robbie McLeod, but Robbie McDermid gathered his stabbed effort.

Tynecastle extended their advantage when Nicolson was tripped in the box by keeper Gregor Macmillan and Corin Brown smashed the penalty to the left of the goals.

Nicolson got a goal of his own after 21 minutes after being supplied by Brown and he grabbed another seven minutes later when the ball was deflected into his path and he managed to steer it past Macmillan.

A big improvement came from Kirkfield in the second half and George Simpson hit a low shot just wide.

However, they conceded a sixth after 55 minutes when Alfie Robinson raced on to a clearance to round Macmillan and slot into the net.

They managed to get a deserved consolation with 12 minutes left to play and it was a ferocious strike from Paton after his initial cross was cleared.

• IT took an extra-time winner from Jordan Mackie for Currie Star 17s to progress in the Scottish Cup with a 2-1 win over Dunbar United Colts.

In a fiercely-contested tie which contained two red cards, Marcus Forbes had Star 1-0 up before Dunbar levelled with the last kick of the ball to take it to the extra period where Mackie struck.

Another pulsating Scottish Cup tie managed to throw up a shock as Division Two Longniddry Villa Whites 16s dumped out Division One leaders Cavalry Park by beating them 4-3. Villa led at 1-0 and 2-1 through Ben Tracey and Billy Stewart before Cavalry turned it round to lead 3-2. But goals from Danny Stevenson and Rhys Smith regained the lead for Longniddry as they performed a giant killing. Owen Renton was twice on target for Cavalry Park, along with Charlie McKinnon.

It was the same scoreline as Edinburgh City Whites 15s knocked out Musselburgh Young Stars Blues thanks to goals by Charlie Cameron, Jack Napier and Graeme Dailly. Findlay McGillvray replied with a double for the Young Stars as they succumbed to a team from one division above.

Not everyone was enjoying the romance of the Scottish Cup as Blackhall Athletic 16s managed to retain top spot in Division Three with a 2-1 win over Seton CFC. Brandon Ndlovu gave them the lead with a powerful low strike and the second was an own goal caused by Nathan Gallagher applying pressure in the opposition box. In a close, end to end game, Ben Jenkinson scored Seton’s goal and both teams hit the bar as the game hung on a knife edge.