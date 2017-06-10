Youths: Broxburn Athletic Colts 19s make it a League and Cup double

Broxburn Athletic Colts 19s beat Musselburgh Windsor 2-0 to add the South East Region Cup to their Division One title.

Musselburgh finished five points behind in the table but had already beaten their opponents heavily in the Cruden Bowl final so it was anyone’s guess how this one would end up. A goal in each half clinched it for Broxburn, with Ryan Robertson scoring a lovely goal just before half-time and Liam Magee adding another just after the break.

They did create the most chances throughout the game and got their just rewards.

However, they did have James Davidson to thank for keeping them level early in the game, the keeper pulling off a fantastic reflex save to deny Windsor’s Ross McLaren after six minutes.

At the other end, Lewis Cole had a shot deflected wide before Nathan Donnelly-Kay won the ball in the opposition box but had his route to goal blocked by Kieran Savage.

Prior to Broxburn taking the lead, Musselburgh had another opportunity when Liam Gregory released Sean Brown but his low shot was held by Davidson.

The opening goal came from a well worked free kick. Robertson took it quickly to Calum Heath before getting it back and cutting across the ball with a sweet strike, firing it low through a ruck of bodies and into the net.

It could have been two before the break as Donnelly-Kay then smacked the base of the post after being teed up by Campbell Anthony who had tenaciously won possession.

Kieran McGrath opted for the spectacular, and he was not far away with his overhead kick from inside the box.

They did manage to extend their advantage on 52 minutes and it came from another set piece. Lewis Cole delivered into the box from a free kick and when the ball deflected into the path of Magee he let rip with a right foot half volley directed away from keeper Jack Stewart.

A Liam Mitchell header threatened to claw Windsor closer to parity after he met Callum Downie’s cross, but it came back off the crossbar.

Athletic’s dominance continued after that with captain Anthony driving them forward from the middle of the park.

Robertson and Donnelly-Kay proved to be a slippery strike force and the pair came close to adding a third. A loose ball was pounced upon by Robertson and he flashed a shot across goal and inches outside of the far post.

Donnelly-Kay, who was awarded with the man of the match, cut in on his right foot but also sent his shot off target.

The same player then ran in on goal after knocking the ball round a defender and retrieving it but Stewart narrowed the angle to save.

Musselburgh Windsor: Jack Stewart, Ross McGuire, Kieran Savage, Liam Mitchell, Jack Combe, Daniel Mackinnon, Murray McDougal, Ross Greig, Lewis Kynoch, Ross McLaren, Sean Brown, Ross Hope, Jack Morgan, Liam Gregory, Callum Downie, Brok Robertson.

Broxburn Athletic Colts: James Davidson, Taylor Shevlin, Calum Heath, Lewis Cole, Jake Mccreadie, Alex Mcglade, Campbell Anthony, Owen Richardson, Ryan Robertson, Nathan Donnelly-Kay, Liam Magee, Kyle Mcgrath, Dominic Gowans, Jamie Brown, Jamie White, Liam Campbell.