Youths: Cup double for Spartans Whites 13s

Spartans Whites 13s added the Edinburgh Cup to their season’s collection with a 7-1 win over AC Oxgangs at New Dundas Park, Bonnyrigg.

They had already won the Belmont Vauxhall Cup at the same venue last month and they made it a cup double with a confident performance.

They flew out of the traps that day with some early goals, and it was a repeat performance here with Lusanda Ndlovu and Harry Little putting them 2-0 up after 13 minutes.

Little scored a further three in an incredible display, with Ndlovu getting another and Oscar Jamieson adding one at the end. Chase Miller scored Oxgangs’ solitary strike.

The opener from Ndlovu came after Logan Cameron’s corner, the little forward’s flick turning the dangerous delivery goalward. He then turned provider when he slipped a pass through to Little who raced clear and finished to give Spartans a bigger lead.

Oxgangs played some nice stuff with a number of fluid moves and carved out chances, but Spartans had a clinical cutting edge.

Miller’s cross was volleyed narrowly over by Ben Mackay and Kyle Cochrane also had a go after being fed by Finlay Downie as Oxgangs tried to recover from the early double whammy. However, Spartans then hit the bar before extending their lead to three. It was Ndlovu who crashed the ball against the woodwork, but he also hit the net after Little’s cut ack from the byeline.

The combination of Little and Ndlovu was beginning to look frightening and a further goal arrived two minutes before the break. Little joined Ndlovu on a brace after charging down the right and cutting in to score.

Josh Hewitson smacked one towards goal from 25 yards in an effort to get Oxgangs going, but it flew just wide.

Little’s pace was a serious weapon and time and again it carried him clear of opposing defenders, so much so that at the start of the second half he had four chances to add to his tally. It took until the fifth attempt to get his hat-trick and, not surprisingly, it was Ndlovu with the assist, driving through the middle and slipping the ball to the right winger, leaving Little to do the rest.

The wide man added a fourth five minutes later, this time embarking on a solo run down the right, bearing down on goal and executing another finish.

A goalmouth scramble led to Oxgangs pulling one back, a corner finally landing at Miller’s feet after a bit of pinball in the box and the midfielder managed to force it home.

Oscar Jamieson had been moved out to the left for Spartans and he looked desperate to add his name to the scoresheet, first cutting in from out wide to fire over before managing to find the net with another attempt.

He ran forward from deep before getting into the box and rounding the keeper, allowing him to roll the ball into the empty net and round a perfect day off nicely for his side.

A half chance for Kyle Cochrane and another 25-yard strike by Hewitson threatened to cut the deficit by one, but nothing would have ruined Spartans’ day.

AC Oxgangs: Leo Miller, Ramsay Grant, Finlay Downie, Aidan Duffy, Flynn Glen, Christian Pacitti, Chase Miller, Ben Mackay, Kyle Cochrane, Jack Louden, Josh Hewitson, Robbie Smith, Jamie Twist, Daniel Sibbald.

Spartans Whites: Dylan Tas, Michael Duff, Scott McKie, Ellis Gray, Bailey Stevenson, Oscar Jamieson, Luke Fyvie, Lusanda Ndlovu, Cameron Brinker, Harry Little, Finlay Halton, Abdou Thiam, Hamish Black, Daniel Hood, Logan Cameron.