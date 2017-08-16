Youths: Currie Star 14s off to a flyer

It was a great start to the Division Two season for Currie Star 14s as they won 2-1 at Dalkeith Thistle CFC’s Cowden Park.

Both their goals were scored by Robbie Cochran before Nicholas Callaghan hit back for the home side in the closing stages.

It had been fairly even on the balance of play but Currie had far more chances, with Cochran a handful all day. His direct running was a serious threat and he was at it from the word go with a trio of early chances.

Campbell MacMaster and Tom Office both played him through on separate occasions but his side-footed efforts went wide, while Mackenzie Ewing also made a save from the forward.

Thistle’s first effort on goal came from Charlie Morrant after the midfielder had won possession and had a pop from some way out, but Rory Cameron was not unduly troubled.

It was somehow still 0-0 at the break but Armstrong almost gave the away team a glorious opener early in the second half. MacMaster delivered a free-kick from just outside the box and Armstrong met it with an acrobatic volley at the back post. It was heading into the top corner until Connor Gorman threw his head at it to clear.

The lead did arrive for Currie after 49 minutes. Ben Scyner’s searching pass found Armstrong, who slipped it to Cochran with a bit of space inside the box. He took one touch before burying low to the keeper’s right. The best chance of a Dalkeith equaliser fell to the man they probably would have wanted it to when Roseburgh ran onto Ewing’s kick out. Letting it bounce, his left-footed half-volley looked to be heading in but it smashed into the side-netting.

With five minutes remaining, Currie earned themselves some breathing space. Dalkeith had been increasing the pressure but a swift counter attack saw Armstrong accelerate down the left before squaring for Cochran. The forward displayed his coolness yet again and struck across goal, with Ewing getting a touch but not enough to keep it out.

The ball was in the Currie net in the final minute of time. It was a simple finish from close range for Callaghan after Peter Wightman drove into the box from the left wing and forced Ewing into a save.

Elsewhere, Daniel Hall and Scott Ramsay got the goals to give Dunbar United Colts Under-14s a 2-1 victory over Edinburgh City to join Currie Star on three points at the top of the table. Kais Safdar netted the reply for Edinburgh City.

• Keir rustles up hat-trick for Spartans 16s

A HAT-TRICK from Keir Russell handed Spartans FC Youth 16s victory over Cavalry Park as they won 3-2. Cavalry’s Charlie MacKinnon went one shy of Russell’s tally, reacting to a save from the goalkeeper to score a tap-in and then despatching a penalty in the bottom left corner.

A first experience of competitive 11-aside football turned out to be a happy one for Lasswade Thistle 13s as they overcame St Bernards BC Midlothian 3-2 in Division One. Reece Young, Freddie Owens and Bailey McKenzie were the scorers for the victors.

Edinburgh South Reds 15s got their Division Three campaign off to a winning start by defeating Salvesen 3-2. Liam Lumsden opened the scoring for Reds with Lewis Campbell and Antonio Peluso also hitting the target. Connor Cheshire and Aidan Kay hit back for Salvesen but the Reds were able to hold on.