Youths: Duo notch hat-tricks as Hutchie progress in the Scottish Cup

Hutchison Vale 16s breezed into the next round of the Inspiresport Scottish Cup after defeating South Lanarkshire side, Aston Villa Boys’ Club.

Hutchie kicked off and were soon in front. Good work on the left wing by Brandon Hunter baffled defenders. He then cut inside and fired a low shot past the keeper after only three minutes of play.

Villa looked to get back in the match quickly with Rory McLaren being a creative force. He shrugged off players in the middle of the park but his final ball proved easy for the Hutchie defence to mop up.

Hunter doubled the lead for in the ninth minute. A long ball, punted up towards him from midfield was well brought down before using a Cruyff turn to take two defenders out of the game and chipping the ball into the net.

With only 15 minutes on the clock Hunter completed his hat-trick. This time slotted into an open net after Villa keeper, Gregor Wemyss, deflected a Daniel Beveridge shot into the path of Hunter.

In the last ten minutes of the first half Villa started to play better. Using their tall defenders to their advantage, a few headers from free-kicks flashed across the front of goal but none found the back of the net.

Shortly before half-time Hutchie extended their advantage. Fletcher Hendry smashed home from the left edge of the box leaving Wemyss stunned, and the net left rippling from the ferocity behind the strike.

Villa changed formation in the second half to accommodate three attackers up front. At first it looked as if this bold tactical change would work as Villa’s Ben Hindman had the first clear chance of the second half. His curling effort was caught by the keeper.

Kieran Rafferty stretched Hutchie’s lead to five in the 52nd minute as he weaved through the Villa defence with tricky footwork before trapping the ball and finding the left side of the goal. Hutchie looked comfortable in possession. They were able to build up attacks by passing the ball out from defence making sure nearly everybody in the team touched the ball before it fell to a forward in the box.

Hendry put in a solid performance throughout the match in midfield working well to break up opposition play as well as supporting the Hutchie attack. He claimed a second goal in the 64th minute, a powerful run down the left wing was finished off with a well-placed shot into the bottom right corner across the keeper.

Hendry then joined Hunter and completed his hat-trick as he struck a free-kick from 30 yards out and fount the top corner of the net. The effort brought applause from the touchline. Lucas Hoenigmann added his name to the list of scorers 10 minutes before ful- time by dinking a ball across the goalkeeper and clipping it off the post and into the net.

Brodie McNab finished off an impressive performance with a goal as a corner from the right failed to be cleared properly and he smashed it home.

As the final whistle went Hutchie players were jubilant as they outclassed their opponents on the pitch and secured a score line worthy of their performance.

Hutchison Vale 16s: Finn McNicol, Luke Gordon, William Stewart, Jonny Gordon, Jamie Crawford, Niall Tonner, Kieran Rafferty, Brandon Hunter, Lucas Hoenigmann, Blair Houston, Fletcher Hendry, James Gordon, Liam Boal, Brodie McNab, Brian Lloyd, Daniel Beveridge.