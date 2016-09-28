Youths: Edinburgh City 16s edge out Leith Athletic in cup

Edinburgh Citys 16s required extra time to reach the third round of the Scottish Cup as they narrowly defeated Leith Athletic Colts 4-3 at Forrester High School.

City got off to the perfect start with two goals in the opening 15 minutes.

Archie Jackson opened his side’s account following a neat passing move. City added a second as Callum Jardine teed up Cole Cowan from the edge of the area for the striker to tuck the ball away from close range.

As the half edged on, Leith got more into the tie and this improvement led to a goal before half-time.

Luke Dunn’s cross was met by the head of Robbie McDonald as he gave his side a lifeline.

Leith continued to work hard early in the second half and their effort paid off as McDonald added an equaliser. However, a swerving 25-yard strike from City’s Alex Thomson put the hosts back in front.

It looked to be the winning goal but late on the game took another twist to offer as Connor Mclachlan ran through on goal to bag a late equaliser for Leith.

Extra time was required and it was City who took their chance in front of goal, Cowan beating the offside trap to send the ball past Leith keeper Jason Davis to make it 4-3.

• Callum makes Hay for KSQ

A Callum Hay hat-trick helped Kirkliston South Queensferry 14s reach the third round of the Scottish Cup as they defeated Craigroyston BC 6-1 at Craigie Park.

KSQ were initially frustrated by Craigroyston but, by the 15th minute, they got the breakthrough. Lucas Armes’ ball found Hay in behind the Craigroyston defence and he raced through to pick his spot.

Craigroyston worked tirelessly as the half progressed but they couldn’t quite dig out a reply before half-time with the KSQ woodwork rattled on multiple occasions.

After the break, KSQ upped their efforts and a direct pass from deep allowed Hay to sprint through on goal once more with another smart finish to follow.

The goals kept on coming for KSQ, with Hay adding his third and fourth goals while a Ross Stuart strike made it 5-0 to KSQ.

There was still time for arguably the goal of the game. Mac Gilburt leathered the ball into the Craigroyston net from 25 yards to give his side a six-goal lead.

Late on, Craigroyston pulled a goal back as Dean Forbes saw his cross deflect into the KSQ goal.

• Musselburgh Windsor 19s win a tight one

Musselburgh Windsor 19s defeated Hutchison Vale 2-1 in the Scottish Cup second round in a tightly-contested affair at Pinkie Playing Fields.

Hutchie started the game in the ascendency as they kept the ball well, looking to gradually make their mark in the final third of the field. The strategy eventually paid off as Jay Kilboy capitalised in a loose pass at the heart of the Mussie defence to fire past goalkeeper Jack Stewart.

Mussie were shooting against a strong breeze but they managed to pick themselves up and went in all-square at half-time. Ross McLaren had come a whisker away from getting Mussie level with a powerful volley shortly after his side conceded. Hutchie didn’t take heed of the warning strike and they were made to pay as McLaren steered in Danny Mackinnon’s deflected shot across the box past Hutchie keeper Kerr Robertson in the 43rd minute.

Into the second period, Mussie had the wind blowing in their favour and they took full advantage to stamp their authority on the game with some fine passing play. Their patient efforts were rewarded with a second goal in the 71st minute. Jack Morgan went on a determined run from the centre circle past four Hutchie players before he sent the ball into the bottom left corner for the winning goal.