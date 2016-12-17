Youths: Edinburgh City 17s keep unbeaten league record intact

Edinburgh City 17s continued their unbeaten record in SERYFA Division 2 with a dominant 7-3 win over Currie Star 17s at Forrester High School for their 11th league win this season.

The league leaders quickly went ahead as Ryan Foggo buried the ball in from close range.

Although Currie looked to test Dean Shearsby in the opposition goal, striker Reece Avinou couldn’t quite beat the goalkeeper with a strike from 12 yards.

The save encouraged his side and City were soon 2-0 up. Alistair Hogg picked up the ball on the left of the box and fired into the bottom right corner.

It was all City and it was a similar theme in the second half as they started brightly. But Currie picked up their efforts and, from out of nowhere, pulled a goal back. Kyle Mannion picked up possession in midfield, and ran at the City defence. As they backed off he struck a laced effort from outside the box into the roof of the net.

It didn’t deter City though and they looked to push forward. A ball into the Currie box wasn’t dealt with and Brett Pennycuick showed quick feet in the box to restore his side’s two-goal cushion.

Then, just moments later, City made it 4-1 with a fine goal to put the game out of reach for Currie. Christopher Bennett hit a pinpoint diagonal ball from out wide on the left into the Currie box which Jamie Black met with perfect timing to glance in.

Unfortunately City, they were dealt a blow as Jason Whitehead was then forced off with a suspected dislocated elbow.

Soon after the injury, once again Currie found the net from out of nothing to reduce the deficit. Miller Stenhouse played through Avinou and he kept calm one-on-one to slot past keeper Shearsby.

City remained solely focused on themselves to score once more, as the clock ticked towards full time. With 18 minutes remaining, Black squared the ball to James Parker inside the box and he stuck his chance away with confidence to make it 5-2.

It was game over for Currie but they didn’t quit. Stenhouse always looked to trouble City with some driving runs in the final third but to their credit, City looked improved defensively as the game went on.

Building on that, City maintained their attacking stance on the game to increase the winning margin. Parker hit a stinging shot from the left-hand side of the box into the bottom right corner with keeper Ben McDonald not quite able to stretch far enough on the dive.

Then, two minutes later, City made it seven with Black on the scoresheet again. The No.8 blasted his side further in front with a determined run from midfield to then nestle the ball in the Currie net.

With the game over as a contest, Currie added a third, but it was little more than consolation. Avinou, who had arguably been their best player on the day, swept home a cross from the right to make it 3-7.

City coach Scott Rylance was pleased to see his side perform on the day. “We controlled the game well and dominated possession. We scored early but then had to be patient in breaking down Currie Star as they sat back.

“The players reacted well to a nasty injury to Jason Whitehead and were excellent in the second half. It was a deserved three points,” he said.

Edinburgh City 17s: Dean Shearsby, Kyle Rylance, Wallace Jennings, Ian Malapira, Ryan Foggo, Patterson Marfo, Jamie Black, Jason Whitehead, Robbie Telfer, Alistair Hogg, Aidan Lawson, Christopher Bennett, Brett Pennycuick, James Parker, Henry Arthur.

Currie Star 17s: Ben McDonald, Lloyd Gauld, Joe Clark, Joe Metivier, Connor Preston, Reece Avinou, Kyle Mannion, Miller Stenhouse, Dylan Tillbrook, Jack Monkman, Finlay Hunter, Jake Edgcombe, Calum Hay, Sean Mannion.