Youths: Eight’s just great for Leith Athletic 13s

Leith Athletic 13s produced a dominant display as they defeated fellow Division 1 Section B side Tranent Colts 8-2 at Leith Links.

Leith took the lead with three minutes on the clock. Connor Young burst into the Tranent box from the right-hand side before rifling the ball into the goal.

The hosts quickly built on their strong start. Brodie Watt showed quick feet in the box to double their lead before Young slammed home another from outside the box.

As the half progressed, Tranent started to settle into the game and eventually pulled a goal back for their efforts as Mackenzie Scott found the net.

But Leith quickly responded with strikes from Watt, Cameron Chambers and Leon McDonald to make it 6-1.

Into the second half and Tranent picked themselves up and worked hard to bag a second goal as Scott scored from the penalty spot.

However, Leith were not in the mood to give up such a substantial lead and they rounded off the scoring with a seventh and eighth of the afternoon late on thanks to Jordan Young.

• Troy wins it for Cavalry Park 14s

Cavalry Park 14s held onto top spot in Division 4 after a 3-2 victory over Edinburgh South CFC Blues at Duddingston Playing Fields.

Cavalry broke the deadlock with 15 minutes gone, Charlie Ross striking an effort from the edge of the South box which soared into the top-right corner.

South didn’t let their heads drop, though, and responded soon after with an equaliser when Josh McIntyre played through J Barrett to finish from close range. Things then got even better for South as they continued to cause problems for Cavalry, eventually leading to another goal. Lee Darling sent a square pass to Barrett to grab his and South’s second of the game.

Cavalry upped their efforts before the break and made it 2-2. Stand-in captain and top scorer Lewis Mackie burst through the South defence to bury the ball into bottom-left corner.

It was all to play for in the second half and both sides had opportunities with the woodwork rattled on several occasions.

As the game looked like ending a 2-2 draw, Cavalry struck at the death as Troy Adshead cut in from the left wing to blast in the winning goal from seven yards.

• Craigroyston 14s call the shots

Craigroyston BC 14s emphatically ended Newtongrange Star’s undefeated start to the season with a 8-1 victory at Abbeylands Pavilion.

Craigie took an early lead in the Division 4 game as Dean Forbes got in behind the Newtongrange defence to send a majestic chipped effort into the goal.

Newtongrange had held their own in the opening stages of the contest and they deservedly equalised just a minute after conceding thanks to Ryan Smith.

Craigie didn’t let up and, after going back in front thanks to Jack MacLeod, Brad Gilchrist extended the lead before another from Forbes meant that Craigie had a comfortable 4-1 lead.

Craigie added to their tally before the break, Calum Tait diverting Forbes’ flick in the box goalward. The goals kept coming with Gilchrist grabbing his second.

In the second half, Craigie continued to dominate proceedings. Brian Stoddart played a neat one-two with Forbes before drilling the ball low into the Newtongrange goal from the left of the box.

Then, later on in the half, Craigie added their final goal as Tait fired home from inside the penalty box.