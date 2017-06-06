Youths: Fauldhouse United 17s claim South East Region Cup glory

Fauldhouse United 17s were crowned South East Region Cup winners with a 1-0 victory over Tynecastle FC.

Tynecastle had been looking for their third cup win in a week after beating Edinburgh City and Hutchison Vale in finals the previous Saturday and in midweek respectively. But it was Fauldhouse who prevailed to take their own second trophy of the season, having beaten the same opponents on penalties in the Craig Gowans Memorial Cup final.

Despite plenty of chances for both teams, Guy Sim scored the only goal of the game after 15 minutes to give them the win.

Tynecastle had the first chance when left back Matty Brown drove forward to play a one-two with Owen Winnik, but he could only shoot wide.

Winnik was involved again, playing in Martin Maughan, but his strike was too close to keeper Matthew Craig.

They were left to rue those missed chances on the 15-minute mark when Sim was alert to the deflection on Ben Magee’s shot from distance. All that was left was for the winger to guide the ball past Ross Coats from close range.

United could have added to that when the ball broke to Robbie MacMillan at the edge of the box, but his effort was blocked out for a corner.

Tynie took over again as they strived for an equaliser. Nicky Weir hit a volley over from Gary Tickle’s cross and when Maughan won the ball high up the pitch, the ball eventually made its way to Callum Bremner, but the shot went wide.

Another foray forward by Brown led to another shot on goal, but again he didn’t manage to direct it on target.

Tynie could have done with that momentum to carry into the second half, but they did not quite manage to keep it going.

It was Fauldhouse who threatened to score after the break and Magee forced Coats to tip his free kick over.

Lewis McClure also went close after recovering the ball and cutting back in when Magee’s cross went just over his head.

The task of coming back was made more difficult for Tynecastle when they were reduced to ten men after 66 minutes, Ciaran McKenzie being shown the red card.

Despite that, it was them who continued to press. A Fauldhouse counter led to Alex Robertson flashing a dangerous ball across goal but there was nobody on the end of it.

Other than that it was mostly maroon attacks and Maughan blazed a shot over the bar after Winnik had shown good awareness to cleverly lay him in.

A free kick from Russell Cairns looked like it might just sneak in at the bottom corner, but it crept narrowly wide.

With time running out, Lewis Gill had an opportunity after Maughan found him in the box, but he shot straight at Matthew Craig.

The misery was compounded when they were forced to play out the final seconds of the match with nine men due to Andrew Lickley being given his second yellow card.

Tynecastle: Ross Coats, Jo Purves, Matty Brown, Ciaran McKenzie, Matthew Johnston, Lewis Gill, Dan Purves, Callum Bremner, Owen Winnik, Russell Cairns, Martin Maughan, Andrew Lickley, Gary Tickle, Davie Scholtes, Maciej Gawryluk, Nicky Weir.

Fauldhouse United: Matthew Craig, John Paul Cahill, Alex Robertson, Cameron Geddie, Harris Neillings, Reece Thomson, Robbie MacMillan, Dhee Myint, Ben Magee, Kyle Wilcox, Lewis McClure, Ieuan Ford, Guy Sim, Liam Page.