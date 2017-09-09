Youths: Godswill fires in four as Salveson 13s progress in cup

SALVESEN CFC 13s showed off their attacking prowess to advance to the next round of SPORTSassist South East Region Cup after beating Beechwood FC 5-3.

Beechwood had the ball in the net in the opening minute. Owen Robertson struck the ball towards goal and goalkeeper Kieran Wood’s save fell into the path of Jamie Easton, who tapped home.

Salvesen responded immediately as Godswill Omojiade burst forward and rifled a shot into the left-hand side of the net to tie the game up. The third goal came in the third minute as Omojiade struck again. The goal was very similar to Beechwood’s. This time Fabian Bonkowski took advantage of an unsettled defence. His effort was parried into the path of Omojiade, who knocked the ball over the line to give his side a 2-1 lead.

Beechwood came close to equalising soon after with good play between Easton and David Methven which won them a free-kick. It was whipped in from the right side and met by the head of Josh McGuire. who directed it goalwards, but the keeper sprang into action to deny a certain goal.

Salvesen extended their lead to 3-1 in the 28th minute. After an extended period of pressure on the Beechwood goal, Steven Savage sent a ball looping over the keeper and dipping into the far corner of the net. Half-time approached with Salvesen two goals ahead but Beechwood would feel disappointed that they hadn’t closed that gap as chances were squandered.

Beechwood were again quick to create chances when play resumed but Salvesen scored the first goal of the second half. Omojiade showed excellent strength to shrug off challenges from the defence to get himself inside the technical area before sending a powerful shot to ripple the back of the net and earn his hat-trick.

Kenneth Peprah came close to adding his name to the scoresheet for Salvesen as he showed great close control and skill to work his way past opponents and letting loose a shot, but it was blocked and the move broke down.

Beechwood were quick to break on the counter attack. Methven had the better of the Salvesen defence for pace and often found himself in a scoring position but was left frustrated all game as Wood was in fine form and was quick off his line to smother attempts on goal.

Omojiade scored his fourth of the game, and Salvesen’s fifth, in the 49th minute. A free-kick was directed towards him in the box and he rose to head it into the bottom corner.

Despite the scoreline, Beechwood were still piling forward in attack and scored their second of the game after a cutting ball forward found Ben McAspurn, who curled an effort into the net from the left side of the box. Beechwood dominated in attack for the final ten minutes and almost scored when Robertson floated a cross in to the back post from the wing. McGuire stretched but ultimately could not find a connection and was only inches away from what surely would have been a goal. McGuire made up for his earlier miss two minutes from time. He drove into the box and calmly guided the ball past the keeper.

Beechwood FC 13s: Daniel Burgess, Liam Haughian, Lewis Pickup, Rory Kay, Mark Morrison, Owen Robertson, Jake Connor Brown, David Methven, Jamie Easton, Aaron Hislop, Josh McGuire, Kyle Howie, Adam Galloway, Ben McAspurn, Sean Jeffrey.

Salvesen FC 13s: Kieran Wood, Lee Godfrey, Calum McFadden, Finlay Hunter, Murray Walker, Matthew Black, Kenneth Peprah, Steven Savage, Fabian Bonkowski, Godswill Omojiade, Aaron Stuart, Josh Templeton, Jake McKenzie, Brandon McCaskey, Gwong-Rwad Gwompeter, Daniel Gray.