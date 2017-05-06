Youths: Hornets have a sting in their tail as they lift Persevere Cup

Hutchison Vale Hornets 13s lifted the Persevere Cup thanks to a 4-2 victory over Dalkeith Thistle CFC at New Dundas Park, Bonnyrigg.

It was a final between first and second in the Division 2A table, and first came out on top after a cagey first-half encounter burst into life in the second period. Tyrone Core had them ahead but it was level at half-time thanks to Ewan McLennan’s close-range finish.

But Hutchie regained their lead six minutes into the second half thanks to Callum Lumsden’s sharp finish.

Jamie Macleod and a lob from Bryan Mwangi put them 4-1 up before Jamie Kennedy pulled one back with a late free-kick.

Hutchie passed the ball well from the off and managed to fashion a few chances.

Core had a shot saved by Harry Barratt after two minutes but the diminutive forward scored after 14 minutes, passing into the net when supplied by Macleod’s pass. Macleod then had a low effort held by Barratt and an exchange between Core and Mwangi ended with the former being denied again.

Barratt’s stubbornness paid off when his side were level after 28 minutes. Alex Parrado’s free-kick was parried by Dean Brownlee and McLennan reacted to force the ball over the line in amongst several bodies.

Another Barratt save from Mason Renton’s free-kick at the start of the second half only delayed Hornets going in front again as Lumsden made it 2-1 six minutes after the break.

Core was involved again and his slipped pass led to a Mwangi shot from which Lumsden buried the rebound.

Hutchie were on top again with Core picking up pockets and looking to probe little openings, and Mwangi was also busy.

The midfielder broke down the left and found Lumsden who forced another stop from Barratt. Aaron Cook then smacked the bar but Macleod made it 3-1 after 16 minutes of the second half when the ball fell kindly to him following a corner and he made no mistake with the finish.

Dalkeith’s Parrado was becoming a handful as he tried to surge forward from midfield at any opportunity. On one such occasion he got a shot off but Brownlee was equal to it.

Just as Dalkeith looked most like they might be able to force their way back into the game they were hit by the blow of falling three goals behind.

It was a lovely goal from Mwangi as he broke forward on the left side again and sent a well measured lob over the keeper’s head and into the net.

But Thistle refused to give up and continued to get forward. Parrado tested Brownlee once more but the keeper was up to the test and held his 20-yard effort. They got a second goal for their efforts and it was a sweetly hit free -kick from just outside the box by Kennedy.

Hutchie, and in particular Mwangi, weren’t finished there and this time he cut in off the wing and passed to Macleod, but his shot was narrowly over the bar.

Hutchison Vale Hornets: Dean Brownlee, Cameron Thomas, Tyrone Core, Thomas Reynolds, Blair Mackenzie, Darren Harvey, Jamie Macleod, Callum Lumsden, Mason Renton, Daniel Shala, Bryan Mwangi, Aaron Cook, Harvey Kirkwood.

Dalkeith Thistle CFC: Harry Barrat, Luke Gorman, Cameron Forrest, Aidan Burns, Connor Gorman, Alex Parrado, Nicholas Callaghan, Ewan Maclennan, Adam Cairns, Charlie Morrant, Gary Roseburgh, Jamie Kennedy, David Evans, Mackenzie Ewing, Jack Thomson, Peter Wightman.