Youths: Hutchie 19s move on up with solid 2-0 win

Hutchison Vale 19s climbed Division 1 with a 2-0 win over a stubborn Musselburgh Young Stars at Meggetland.

Hutchie and Mussie contested a tight first half with both sides having chances. Dave Patterson and Callum Fitzpatrick both had opportunities for Hutchie, but goalkeeper Thomas McArthur made save after save to keep Hutchie out.

However, with 30 minutes on the clock, the Mussie No.1 couldn’t deny Hutchie again as Jay Kilboy got in behind the opposition defence to steer an effort in with his left foot.

Mussie remained composed, but they couldn’t quite do enough in the final third to get level before half time.

Mussie came out with a point to prove in the second half, but Hutchie still looked the team most likely to score. As the clock ticked towards full-time, Hutchie almost doubled their lead as Fareid Yassien broke into the box on the left to see his effort hit both posts before Mussie cleared the danger.

Hutchie put the game to bed, though, when Ben Voy headed in from a corner.

• Leith Athletic 14s polish off Diamonds

Leith Athletic 14s progressed to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup in emphatic style, defeating Airdrie United 5-0 at Airdrie Academy.

The Edinburgh side pressed upfield from kick-off and moved ahead with just three minutes gone when Daniel Turner’s free-kick from the right was met by a powerful Thomas Ramage header.

Airdrie struggled to deal with Leith from the off and the theme continued throughout the half. It was soon 2-0 as Cammy Kerr bust a gut to get to the byline before delivering a cross for Ramage to once again nod in.

As half-time approached, Leith were cruising and they didn’t let up in attack. Rhys McMurdo ghosted in behind the opposition defence to slot home a third goal for his side.

In the second half, Ben Murray produced a fine cross to set up a fourth goal of the game with Kerr finishing the move off.

Leith were running riot and increased the winning margin further, Rory Hunter first to pounce at a goalmouth scramble to make it five.

• Callum makes Hay for Kirkliston South Queensferry 14s

Kirkliston South Queensferry 14s reached the Ian Mackay Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win over North Merchiston.

Despite heavy ground at Harrison Park due to overnight rain, KSQ didn’t let the conditions impact their game as they started in the ascendency.

After eight minutes, the pacey Ross Stuart started off a flowing move as he gathered the ball on the right. With the opposition defence on the back foot, he laid the ball off into the middle for Sean Maxwell to send Callum Hay through on goal, where he dispatched the ball into the Merchie net.

KSQ were in charge and could have added another, but Merchie goalkeeper Connor Cheshire was in inspired form to deny both Michael Wallace and Quinn Mitchell.

The efforts of their keeper inspired Merchie before the break and they levelled the match when Graeme Dailly outpaced the KSQ defence to fire in past Nicol Heriot.

KSQ came out invigorated in the second half and although Cheshire kept them at bay on separate occasions, the Merchie keeper was helpless to stop KSQ score again as Hay prodded home the winner.