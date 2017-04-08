Youths: Hutchison Vale Colts 16s hungry for promotion

Hutchison Vale Colts 16s kept up their promotion hopes with an 8-2 victory over Spartans Reds in Division Two.

It was not as plain sailing as it sounds as Spartans took the lead inside the first minute.

However, Hutchie were level after 16 minutes and 4-1 up at half-time. Scott Clark was the main protagonist and scored four, including a skilful flick and an outrageous volley. Kye Hutchison was also hugely influential with two goals and two assists.

Spartans made the quicker start though and they found themselves in front after less than a minute when Nathan Hay tricked his way into the box and struck into the far corner. Hutchie felt their way back into it and the post had been struck from a goalmouth scramble before the equaliser arrived on 16 minutes. It was a sweet volley by Kieran McCauley after he got on the end of Hutchison’s corner.

Josh Elder then hit the bar after Jack Young had bravely blocked Clark, but three minutes after the equaliser Hutchie were in front and it was a lovely back-heel flick from Clark after Elder had found him in the box.

A two minute double-salvo just before the half hour brought a further two for Hutchie, with Elder finishing off a ball over the top by Hutchison, and Clark getting his second from another one-on-on.

Spartans attempted to respond before the half was out and Simon Lyons tried his best with a header from the edge of the box but could not generate enough power. Daniel Spence was a driving force in the middle of the park, and he shot over shortly before half-time.

They did manage to reduce the arrears three minutes after half-time and it was a tidy finish across the keeper from Lyons after Spence had slipped a pass to him inside the box.

However, only a minute later Colts were awarded a penalty when Adam Elmi’s header hit a defender’s hand. Hutchison scored from the spot and his team then ran away with it.

The same player made it 6-2 and it was from another dead ball, this time a fiercely struck free-kick low to the keeper’s right. Spence teed up Alex Arthur at the other end, but his shot was blocked by Jason Binnie and Hutchie were soon on the attack again.

Hutchison hit one from 25 yards as he looked for his hat-trick, but it was narrowly over.

Clark did get a treble by bettering his earlier effort with 14 minutes left to play, when he waited for the ball to drop out of the sky and unleashed a belting volley high into the net.

And it was that man Clark who not surprisingly had the last say when he found space in the box and buried his finish after a lovely flowing move which typified Hutchie’s day.

Young did well to prevent further scoring with a double save, first with his hand to deny Clark and then with his feet to deny Ryan Galloway, who had another go with a left footed effort from the edge of the box but Young was equal to it again.

Hutchison Vale Colts: Craig Liddle, Luis Malcolm, Adam Elmi, Kieran McCauley, Kye Hutchison, Jason Binnie, Ben Hunter, Ryan Galloway, Joe Robertson, Zidane Amaral, Josh Elder, Scott Clark, James Robertson, Yuan Fang.

Spartans Reds: Jack Young, Alex Arthur, Felix Barley, Aidan Duffy, Louie Gibson, Goncalo Costa Correira, Murray Haldane, Haseeb Hassan, Nathan Hay, Simon Lyons, Dylan Murdoch, Daniel Spence.