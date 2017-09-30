Youths: Lasswade Thistle hit super six in Lothian Buses Cup

Lasswade Thistle 13s 13s advanced to the next round of the Lothian Buses Cup after a 6-1 win against Edinburgh City at Forrester High School.

Thistle coaches were clearly happy with their team’s performance after a complete turnaround from their previous fixture against City in which they lost 5-1.

The opening goal was scored in the first minute. A corner from the right was floated into the back post. The ball fell kindly for Jamie Purdy who took it on the half-volley but a mis-hit shot turned into a good pass to Bailey McKenzie who fired home. The keeper got to the effort but couldn’t get enough behind it to turn it round the post.

Thistle played a high line against their opponents constantly putting them under pressure and capitalising on mistakes.

Their second goal came half-way through the first half. A half clearance from an earlier chance was picked up by Bayley Klimionek who composed himself on the edge of the box and picked out the top right corner to the admiration of team-mates and proud parents alike.

Thistle continued to attack and again found the the net in the 27th minute. McKenzie showed great technical ability to use the run of the ball to drift past his marker and a good turn of pace put him through on goal and he steered the ball under the on-rushing goalkeeper.

Thistle would score once more before half-time. McKenzie cut in from the wing and weaved his way through defenders before unselfishly passing the ball across the box to Purdy who had the easy job of tapping the ball over the line.

City’s James Clare then cut inside from the left after a good run down the wing and shot at goal but his effort was tame and easily turned aside.

At half-time momentum was very much with Thistle. Having not been tested too often the Thistle back-line was resolute, confident and not scared to venture further up the pitch to help keep possession and control of the game.

Thistle continued their dominance in the second half. They looked the hungrier of the two teams and were alert to the second ball. With a three-pronged counter-attack they looked deadly every time they ventured into the opposition half.

City keeper, Bruce MacKenzie, did well to keep the score line as low as it was. Playing a Manuel Neuer-esque sweeper keeper role, he ventured bravely out of his box a few times throughout the match to beat attackers to the ball, clear his lines and bail out the defence.

Thistle extended their lead to five goals through Brendan Risi straight from the corner flag. His effort was beautifully curled to the back post leaving the keeper flapping at the air.

Rory Drummond scored the consolation goal for City. He found himself with the ball in the left-hand side of the box before shooting across the keeper and finding the back of the net.

City came close to grabbing another goal through Luke Rathie but his headed effort from a free-kick was well saved.

Thistle’s Reece Young deservedly inked his name on the scoresheet not long before the final whistle. He also showed great maturity allowing the ball to run across him before stroking home.

The match finished 6-1, Thistle rightly celebrated and will progress to the next round.

Edinburgh City 13s: Ryan Balloch, James Clare, Aidan Dewar, Aaron Fraser, Cameron Gilmour, Jamie Elliott, Cai MacNamara, Mitchell Markham, Shaun Napier, Luke Rathie, Danny Turnbull, Connor Leask, Bruce MacKenzie, Joshua Francey, Rory Drummond, Andrew Hendry.

Lasswade Thistle 13s: Arran Brown, Joshua Lothian, Louis Kerr, Freddie Owens, Lewis Neil, Ian Galloway, Gabriel Fleet, Max Dowling, Jamie Purdy, Ben Richardson, Reece Young, Brendan Risi, Bailey McKenzie, Bayley Klimionek, Sam Mackie, Millar Ritchie.