Youths: Musselburgh Windsor 14s make swift progress into next round

Musselburgh Windsor 14s advanced to the next round of the SPORTSassist South East Region Cup after beating Hillfield Swifts 6-2 in a game closer than the scoreline might suggest.

Windsor were the first to score. A bit of fortune played a part in the goal as a Swifts’ clearance bounced off Finn Thomson and into the back of the net.

Swifts looked to get back into the game quickly but were set back again after Murray Gilfillan fired across the keeper into the bottom-left corner.

Hillfield were largely left frustrated throughout the first half as they struggled to link up play in the final third. However, they found themselves back in the match as a ball up the pitch found Jordan Hunter, who did well to get past his markers and slot the ball home.

Windsor would go on to score another before half-time. Thomson secured his second of the match taking the score to 3-1 at half-time.

In the second half, Windsor continued to play well. Tyler Pride was a creative force on the wing, but Swifts would get the first goal of the half. A penalty was awarded after a handball in the area and Hunter ripped a powerful spot-kick down the middle and into the net to make it 3-2. Windsor restored their two-goal advantage as Aiden Gillan pounced on a rebound and fired home from close range in the 53rd minute.

In the closing stages of the game, Gilfillan added a further two goals securing his hat-trick, firing across the keeper for the first and finsihing high into the net for the second.

• Strollers 13s serve up cup victory

Civil Service Strollers 13s beat Kirkfield United 2-1 in the SPORTSassist South East Region Cup.

Strollers enjoyed much of the possession of the first half and were able to create chances utilising pace on both wings.

The deadlock was broken after great work from John Steadman down the right wing. He cut it back to William Haliday at the edge of the box, who knocked it onto Connon Pettigrew, who slotted home.

Good goalkeeping from Strollers’ Louis Aris kept the score at 1-0 until half-time.

In the second half, a strong performance in midfield from Lewis Munro made it difficult for Kirkfield to create chances of their own.

Lucas Laing added a second for Strollers after latching onto a ball from Pettigrew.

Kirkfield managed to pull one back but Strollers were able to see the game out.

Again in the cup, Dunbar United Colts 16s won 3-0 on penalties against North Berwick Colts, with the match finishing 3-3 in normal time.

North Berwick took the lead against the run of play but Dunbar responded quickly as Branden Graham tapped in.

Robbie Paulin marked his return from injury with a goal that put Dunbar 2-1 up at half-time.

An own goal levelled the scores before North Berwick took the lead for the second time in the match. With time running out, Rory Cooper stepped up to the plate and smashed an effort from outside the box into the net to take the game to penalties where Ewan Ford, Graham and Fraser Riach-Shaw were on target.

Lochend 14s defeated Haddington Athletic 2-1.

Haddington led 1-0 at half-time but three substitutes for Lochend inspired a change in the team’s play. Kanye Green equalised before Patrick Craigie sealed the win.