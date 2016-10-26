Youths: North Merchie 14s held as Leith battle back

Leith Athletic Colts 14s came from behind against North Merchiston to grab a draw and remain unbeaten in Division 2.

In a tightly-contested league match at Harrison Park, both sides created opportunities throughout the first half but it was Merchie who made them count.

North Merchiston 14s

They took the lead after 24 minutes as Graeme Dailly’s corner was volleyed by Arin Tuncay for a sublime goal.

Leith played some fine football in response but found themselves 2-0 down just before half-time with Merchie showing clinical finishing. Mackenzie Robertson saw his shot from the right-hand side of the area deflected past Leith goalkeeper Leon Clements at his near post.

Leith rose to the challenge in the second half, though, passing the ball well.

Eventually, their persistence paid off with two quick-fire goals. Jason Gordon hit a sweet freek-ick over the top of the Merchie wall and into the bottom-left corner. Then, almost straight from the restart, they got another as Daniel Miller hit a looping effort from distance that crept under the bar for 2-2.

It was a spirited comeback from the visitors and they could have won the game late on, but Merchie held firm as both sides took a point.

• Musselburgh 15s edge victory

Musselburgh Athletic 15s edged out Hutchison Vale Colts 3-2 at Olivebank to climb Division 1.

Mussie got their noses in front after 20 minutes with a well-worked goal. A patient move down the right-hand side allowed Mussie to get the ball into the box for Liam Demarco to pounce from close range.

The lead didn’t last long, though, as Hutchie made it 1-1 ten minutes later. Jamie Bain and Jordi Yewdale interchanged passes down the Hutchie left before crossing for Sean Smith to steer his side back on level terms.

When the second half got underway, Mussie crucially grabbed a two-goal advantage in the space of ten minutes. Luke Caven was the creator of the first as his ball from the right was flicked on by Ben Tracey for Demarco to hammer in from seven yards.

Then, soon after, Mussie grabbed another as Demarco crossed for Danny Worobec to head in.

Hutchie tried to turn the game around and pulled a goal back as Jamie Bain turned in James O’Hara’s cutback. However, it wasn’t to be enough on the day as Mussie held off their opponents’ late surge to secure the victory.

• Hutchie 15s hit the heights

Hutchison Vale 15s picked up another three points in Division 1 as they defeated Musselburgh Windsor 4-0 at Peffermill.

Mussie showed fight in the early stages of the contest to keep the score 0-0. However, midway through the first half a lapse in concentration from Mussie allowed the hosts to get ahead.

Keiron Rafferty went on a mazy run to the byline before cutting the ball back for Luke McLean to find the back of the net from close range.

It gave Hutchie confidence and they built on the advantage with a second soon after.

Rafferty showed a turn of pace to burst forward and unleash a cracking strike that flew high into the opposition net.

Hutchie continued to press and put two more goals past their opponents.

Rafferty was in the thick of the action again as his corner found the Mussie net for 3-0.

Then, late on, Hutchie sealed the win with a well-worked team goal. After patient possession, the ball was played to Blair Houston down the right and he whipped in an inch-perfect cross for McLean to nod home.