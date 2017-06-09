Youths: Party time for Portobello 16s as they beat Tynecastle

A 2-0 victory over Tynecastle earned Portobello CFA 16s the South East Region Cup.

As well as the Scottish Cup, Tynecastle had already won the Jackie Faichney Memorial Cup and sit top of Division One, but the regional trophy was out of their grasp after succumbing to defeat despite a decent showing.

After a fairly even first half, Russell Bowers struck first three minutes before half-time.

And after soaking up a fair amount of pressure in the second half, Portobello scored a clinching second after 87 minutes through Josh Sharkey.

Tynecastle had more possession and territory as well as an early effort on goal by Mattie Dillon but Portobello had the most clearcut of the chances when Macauley Anderson played the ball on to Dillon but his strike was too high.

Moments later Tadgh Flanagan-Woodhead raced on to a long kick out by keeper Thomas McLean but his low effort was held by Kyle Wilson. Flanagan-Woodhead then got on the end of Bowers’ pull back but couldn’t direct it goalwards.

Dean Coyle aimed for the near corner with a free kick but Wilson held on to the ball once more.

Tynecastle had been patient with their build up, always looking to play from the back and midway through the half they finally managed to engineer some pressure on McLean’s goal.

Sean Ward’s delivery from a corner found the head of John Robertson whose header went wide. Robertson then took to striking from distance, his 25-yarder going not far past the post.

On 37 minutes Flanagan-Woodhead advanced down the right wing and passed to Bowers. He had to stretch for the ball but he managed to get a toe to it and steer it over the line.

Immediately Tynie looked to respond and Jordan Daly nonchalantly flicked a left-volley high towards goal which was clutched by McLean.

Tynie continued to try and put the Portobello defence under strain as they ramped up their efforts in the second half.

Robertson was the main threat and he won a free kick on the edge of the box. Alassan Jones struck the wall but it came back for Robertson who made space for a shot which didn’t trouble McLean.

He then played in his strike partner Dillon who clipped an effort towards the far corner but he didn’t quite get his angles spot on.

The best effort came when Robertson again slalomed through defenders and drew a wonderful diving save from McLean.

Portobello began to threaten on the counter and Flanagan-Woodhead was played in by Sharkey but Wilson was sharp to block and did so again when it was returned.

Robertson smacked in another low effort but his efforts were soon in vain as his side conceded a second.

Aidan MacKenzie’s nutmeg released Sharkey down the left and he bombed forward and slipped it to Flanagan-Woodhead. Sharkey continued his run into the box and was all alone with only the keeper to beat when the pass was returned to him. He kept his cool to slide it low past Wilson to set off euphoric celebrations.

Tynecastle FC: Kyle Wilson, Alex Adams, Luke Cunningham, Chris Finnie, Andrew Mackay, Calum Page, Alassan Jones, Charlie Green, John Robertson, Mattie Dillon, Sean Ward, Jordan Daly, Kyle Hilditch, Blair Ross, Liam McCue, Macauley Anderson, Ben Cargill.

Portobello CFA: Thomas McLean, Dean Coyle, Nicholas Aitchison, Diste Camara Silva, Jordan Keenan, Josh Davidson, Lewis Sives, Aidan MacKenzie, Liam Edmondston, Jack Duncan, Russell Bowers, Daniel Lennie, Ross Jamieson, Josh Sharkey, Tadgh Flanagan-Woodhead, Steven King.