Youths: Persistence pays off for Edinburgh Blacks against Longniddry Villa

Edinburgh City Blacks Under-15s did well to come from behind and claim a 1-1 draw in their match against Longniddry Villa at Forrester High School.

Blacks never gave up and clawed back their deficit just minutes from the full-time whistle.

Longniddry Villa Under-15s

Villa head coach Euan McMillan said: “We created more chances but a draw was a fair result. There were two very good teams and the match was played in a fantastic spirit.”

Villa kicked off and were soon an attacking threat. Quick passing between the midfield and forwards led to a shot on goal within the first minute but the effort was weak and easily collected by the Blacks keeper Brandyn Bain. Blacks responded quickly, a long ball forward was knocked down by Grant Herbert into the path of Kai Bailey, who was able to shoot but his effort was off target.

The opening goal almost came in the eighth minute as Blacks’ James Farrell did well to find a pocket of space 25 yards from goal. He fired in a shot which caught the Villa defence off-guard, but his effort dipped over the crossbar.

It was the Villa attack’s turn to test their opponents. Dylan Dickie fed a ball through to Ben Dixon and he fired a powerful shot at goal but Bain made a brilliant diving save to his right and was able to smother the rebound attempt.

In the 16th minute, Villa won a corner on the left. The ball was swung in high and bounced around the box before settling at the feet of Lewis Inglis, who shot just wide of the near post under pressure from the Blacks defence. Ten minutes before half-time, the Blacks were unlucky not to be ahead. After a good run down the right wing from Liam Collins, the ball rolled to Kieran Millar whose thunderous strike whistled only inches over the crossbar.

Just before the referee blew to end the first half, good play between Villa’s Jack Macdonald and Dixon set up a chance for Inglis to score but he was only able to hit the side-netting.

Despite numerous scoring opportunities and a high tempo to the game, it was still goalless at half-time.

Villa continued their impressive attacking play in the second half. Dickie held up the ball well and laid it off to the advancing wing back, Aaron Barbour, but his shot rippled against the side-netting.

The opening goal came in the 46th minute after good pressure from Villa. Barbour whipped in a good cross from the left flank which was met by Inglis, who knocked it over the line to give the visitors the lead.

Blacks responded almost immediately as the ball was punted up the park to Millar, who skilfully controlled the ball and turned his man to bear down on goal. He rifled a shot across the keeper but Sam Capes showed strong hands to keep the effort out.

Villa came very close to doubling their advantage in the 52nd minute after a corner was met by the head of Dickie but his effort looped back across the goal, was cleared off the line and booted to safety.

The equaliser for the hosts came just four minutes before the final whistle. After good interplay in the midfield, the ball was picked up by Euan Gillespie, who drove towards the byeline and cut the ball back towards Bailey, who supplied a simple finish.

Edinburgh City Blacks: Brandyn Bain, Ben Lovell, Kieran Millar, Liam Duffy, Grant Herbert, Jack Mathieson, Alex Lamb, James Farrell, Kai Bailey, Jack Swan, Liam Collins, Euan Gillespie, Charlie Craig, Jonathan Steel, Ben Henderson.

Longniddry Villa: Sam Capes, Aaron Barbour, Arron Darge, Dylan Dickie, Ben Dixon, Lewis Inglis, Anthony Kearney, Stuart Lindsay, Jack Macdonald, Calum McGowan, Matthew McMillan, Cameron Howden, Adam Matthews, Harvey Thomson, Murray Wilson.