Youths: Portobello 13s prove too strong for battling Loanhead

Portobello CFA 13s beat Loanhead 4-2 in the Lothian Buses Cup.

Jack Somerville and Archie Ralph were the scorers for Loanhead after they had fallen 4-0 behind through goals from Stevie Renton (2), Mathias Martinez and Farrell Bain. That was despite Portobello being reduced to ten men after 25 minutes. They lost another player to go down to nine men in the closing stages.

Loanhead manager Andy Somerville was proud of the way his Third Division team coped with playing their Division One opponents.

He said: “I was proud of the team’s performance. The team competed very well for the full game and continued to try and play short-passing football against a team two divisions above them. It was a positive performance which will stand them in good stead for the future.”

Meanwhile, a hat-trick from Reuben Simpson and a last-minute equaliser by Willis Swan earned Musselburgh Young Stars 15s a 4-4 draw against Kirkliston South Queensferry.

Young Stars had to equalise three times in the second half to secure the share of the spoils which puts them level on points with KSQ having played a game more.

Elsewhere, a penalty from Jamie Storrie and goals from Ben Hunter and Marvellous Oriabure could not earn anything for Craigroyston 16s as they went down 5-3 to Dunbar United Colts in the Jackie Faichney Memorial Cup. A strong midfield display from Dunbar’s Rory Williams brought him two goals while Ben Smith got his first for the club and Brodie Rutherford and Cameron Foggo were also on target. Sitting third in Division Three, confidence was high for Craigroyston but they were undone by Dunbar from one division above.

Longniddry Villa 19s had three men sent off as they lost 3-1 to Cramond, a first win of the season for the Villagers.

• Currie season is heating up

Currie Star 17s picked up their first point of the season in a 2-2 draw with Edinburgh City Whites, but were left feeling like it could have been three.

Jules Carrie played in Harris Dracup to give Currie the lead after 22 minutes. City equalised before the match was delayed due to and ambulance having to be called for a City player, which thankfully turned out not to be a serious injury. Two minutes into the second half, City caught Star out at the back to go 2-1 up but it didn’t last long when Dracup got on the end of Jordan Mackie’s cross for his second of the day. Star upped the tempo towards the end and had a penalty appeal turned away.

• Double treble for Finlayson

Lochend YFC 14s claimed an 11-4 victory over Edinburgh City in Division Two. Oliver Finlayson helped himself to a double hat-trick while Patrick Craigie had to make do with one and Darryl Borthwick and Matthew Hudson rounded off the scoring. Lochend sit level on points with league leaders Gala Fairydean Rovers, although the Lochenders have played to games more.

Meanwhile, Peebles 14s won on penalties against Currie FC to progress in the Willie Bauld Cup after an exciting 3-3 draw.

A lovely volley from Thomas Pickburn as well as a Robbie Mackay brace earned them the chance to win on spot-kicks against a team that had already beaten them this season. Paddy Beatt kept the Borderers in the game with some fine saves and they went on to win 4-3 on penalties.