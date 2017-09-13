Youths round-up: Bonnyrigg Rose Colts net late goals to tame Pumas

There was late drama as Bonnyrigg Rose Colts 16s scored four late goals to survive a scare against Bonnyrigg Rose Pumas in the Colin Greenhill Memorial Cup.

Pumas, from one division below their counterparts, were 1-0 up until the final 14 minutes and the biggest compliment you could pay them is that you would not have been able to tell which team played at the higher level.

It was a special goal from Calum Byrne which had them in that position but Colts turned the game near the end with doubles from Sean Hancock and Faustas Juddeikis.

Despite a good battle unfolding, there hadn’t been much in the way of goalmouth action until Byrne scored with a well-measured lob after 24 minutes.

Colts reacted and Hancock picked out Lewis Collins in the box but he could not keep his shot down.

Kyle Burns then played the ball through for Jack Cleland but he could only find Evan Polak’s gloves. The surprise leaders were still giving as good as they got and Hamza Kalifa had a go from 25 yards only to see Kadin Boak tip it over.

Colts began to assert themselves more in the second half as they looked to salvage a result that was expected of them before kick-off.

Hancock rattled the bar with a shot from distance then Craig Charters would have managed to squeeze one in from a tight angle if it hadn’t been for Polak getting a finger to it.

But warning shots were fired that the game could quite as easily get even further away from them.

Pumas player Kalifa strode into the box and tried to send a toe poke into the corner, sending it just wide, and Fraser Brockie unleashed a dipper which came back off the bar.

After 26 minutes of the second half, Hancock drew the Colts level. Dominic McLagan delivered a corner kick and Hancock met it with his head to divert it home.

Cleland went close twice before the goals rained in towards the end. Hancock grabbed his and the team’s second, showing expert technique to keep his shot from 25 yards low and angled towards the bottom corner.

With three minutes to play, Kyle Burn split the defence and Juddeikis ran onto his pass before calmly slotting it in. The same player made it 4-1 two minutes into injury time after Alex Ainslie drove into the box and slipped him a pass in front of goal.

• Ross wins cup tie for KSC

Kirkliston South Queensferry 15s rose to the occasion to knock Division One side Bonnyrigg Rose out of the John McConnell Cup.

An end-to-end match drew saves from both goalkeepers, keeping it level until the last ten minutes when Ross Stuart got on the end of Jack Lance’s ball into the box to give the Division Two side the victory.

A Leo Harrison-inspired Haddington Athletic 13s made it through to the Lothian Buses Cup second round by beating Spartans Locomotive 4-3. Harrison bagged a hat-trick while his team-mate Jonathan Mainds was also on target. Spartans’ Josh Somerville scored twice with Eddie Waugh getting the other goal.

A first league game of the season for both sides saw Salvesen 17s get off to winning ways against Dunbar United Colts.

The play was end-to-end in the first half but it was Salvesen who were the only team to register, doing so twice. On 30 minutes, Bradley Smith got on the end of a cross to send a flick over the keeper and ten minutes later Mark Manclark made it 2-0 by intercepting a passback and rounding the keeper to score. Dunbar began to dominate the final 20 minutes and pulled one back when Lewis Hamilton Smith got on the end of a free-kick to volley in.