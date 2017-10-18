Youths round-up: Cavalry charge to top of the table

A resounding win over North Berwick Colts helped move Cavalry Park 16s to the top of the Division One table.

An incredible five goals from Owen Renton set them on their way, added to by two from Daniel Maposa and one each for Jamie Neill, Tom Davies and James Stewart. Jack Drijver Hedley struck the reply for North Berwick.

Cavalry Park showed no let-up throughout which was impressive, although North Berwick were hampered by missing five players due to the October holidays.

It took 18 minutes for the first goal but, like buses, two came along at once. Charlie Mackinnon’s low cross was met at the back post by Renton, who tucked it away, and then the left winger’s shot was deflected into the net for 2-0.

The away side’s Finlay Baxter came close to changing the script when his shot was clawed wide of the post by Dean Beveridge.

Another quick-fire treble after the restart made it 5-0. Neill exploded past a man on the edge of the box before passing into the corner and then Renton got his hat-trick after being played in by Maposa. Davies then glanced a header in from Renton’s corner.

Colts almost pulled one back in fortuitous fashion when Shaun Samson’s cross almost inadvertently crept in, but hit the crossbar instead.

Six minutes later, Renton scored with a well measured lob after latching onto Dean Beveridge’s goal kick.

Maposa got the goal his dominant display deserved with 18 minutes left to play when he smacked in a fierce effort from 25 yards.

There was some respite for the Colts when Hedley scored an angled shot from the left of the box.

However, they fell further behind when Renton sprinted clear of the defence and cleverly dinked the ball over the diving Alexander McCrae.

Stewart scored from close range before Maposa rounded off the scoring with another powerful effort, this time from inside the box.

Cavalry also hit the woodwork twice in the closing stages, Davies’ header striking the crossbar and Renton being denied by the post after yet another powerful run.

• Lochend 13s held by Arniston Rangers

A DOUBLE each from Xander Morrison and Leandro Semedo helped Lochend 13s YFC fight back from 3-1 down against Arniston Rangers to draw 4-4, with the teams also staying level in the league table.

Jay Meldrum, Aiden Bryson and Christopher Banks had Arniston in front, before Lochend looked have done enough to win the game by clawing it back to lead 4-3. However, Ross Durnion stuck late on to level the scores.

Hillfield Swifts 14s overtook Portobello CFA in the table by beating them 3-2. Jordan Hunter scored twice along with one from Lewis Nicol which had the Swifts in the driving seat before they were forced to hang on after conceding two late goals.

Despite coming back from 2-0 down, Edinburgh United 19s lost 3-2 to Musselburgh Windsor, who made it seven wins from seven. Two down at the break through Windsor’s Sean Brown and Lewis Mackay, United recovered to pull level through Euan Lee and Euan Watson. However, Musselburgh took the lead again through Sean Brown with United hitting the bar twice in trying to find another equaliser.

AC Oxgangs 16s overcame the strong winds at their Colinton ground to beat Gala Fairydean Rovers 2-0. A goal in each half for Leo Neil was enough to claim victory.