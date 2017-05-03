Youths round-up: Cockenzie power to Royal Edinburgh Cup win

Cockenzie Star 19s survived the second half sending-off of their goalkeeper to beat Bonnyrigg Rose 4-1 in the final of the Royal Edinburgh Cup.

Star were already 3-1 up when they were reduced to ten men thanks to goals from Craig Thomson, Ross McIntyre, and Ben Taylor. A Max Roarty header for Bonnyrigg had levelled the match at 1-1 at half time.

Despite a promising start from Rose at New Dundas Park, Cockenzie took control of the match and had already fashioned several openings before Thomson put them ahead. It was a lovely goal from the wide player, cutting in on his left foot and smashing the ball high into the net.

Alex Tait then put one over the bar for Bonnyrigg before Roarty pulled them level after 35 minutes. Luke Crawford provided the delivery from out on the left, and Roarty’s header nestled in the net.

It only took three minutes of the second half for Star’s lead to be restored. It was another set-piece, with McIntyre getting on the end of Thomson’s corner to score.

A lovely move ended with Macauley Woodcock firing over as Star looked to take a more comfortable advantage. Meanwhile, Bonnyrigg’s Chris Drummond fired over and Rohan McDowell had a strike saved by Graeme Fowler.

Star did manage another after 61 minutes when Taylor ran on to a through pass by Woodcock and applied a cool finish in at the far post.

It looked like it might become more difficult for Star when they had to play with a man less for the final 20 minutes. The linesman spotted a defender’s arm being used in blocking Drummond’s headed effort and a penalty was awarded. Goalkeeper Fowler was then sent off for dissent. Thomson took the gloves and watched Cameron Alexander put the spot-kick just wide.

Bonnyrigg dominated the ball from that point but the ten men of Cockenzie worked hard to limit their chances on goal to an Alex Tait shot which went wide of the target. And, with two minutes remaining, Star countered to score another when Brodie Denholm supplied Elliot Mannion, who made no mistake.

• Bonnyrigg hit back for draw

A classic game of two halves saw Bonnyrigg Rose Colts and Musselburgh Windsor 15s share the points in a 2-2 draw – despite Musselburgh racing in to a two-goal first-half lead. Daniel Duncan nipped in ahead of a static Bonnyrigg defence to score with a good finish and then a fine individual effort from Jack Neilson made it 2-0. However, Bonnyrigg made three changes at half-time and came out looking a completely different side. A great delivery from Arran Laidlaw saw Bryan Hodge volley home to make it 2-1 and, after continuing to put on pressure, they got the equaliser through captain Jacob Donaldson.

• Hutchison Vale 17s miss out

Hutchison Vale 17s were disappointed to lose out to Fauldhouse United in the semi-finals of the Craig Gowans Memorial Cup, going down 3-2 to the West Lothian side. Louis Signorini and Shaun Farrow got their goals. Fauldhouse will now play Tynecastle in the final.

Edinburgh City 14s kept their title ambitions alive by edging a seven-goal thriller against North Berwick Colts. Their goals in a 4-3 win were scored by Alex Balfour, Matthew Young, Aiden Jeffrey and Dean Mackay while Oliver Govan, Oliver Mair and Cammy Campbell hit back for North Berwick. City are now four points behind leaders Arniston Rangers but have a game in hand.