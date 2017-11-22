Youths round-up: Edinburgh City 13s sail through in cup

Edinburgh City 13s strolled into the last 32 of the Scottish Cup with a 5-0 win over Galston YFC of the Central Ayrshire League.

Luke Rathie was instrumental in the win, scoring two and winning a penalty in the first half as his side scored three in each period.

Only three minutes were on the clock when the big midfielder stormed forward to be upended in the box by the visiting keeper. Despite a break for the keeper to be treated, Cameron Gilmour stayed composed and tucked the ball in the bottom-left corner.

Cai MacNamara almost made it two minutes later but slipped his effort wide of the post.

Rathie made it 2-0 after 20 minutes, using a combination of power and skill to run past three defenders and then the goalkeeper before rolling the ball over the line. He could have got another in similar fashion but Euan Hamilton stuck out his right foot to save. azle was the main threat for the visitors and his cross found Leo Carmichael but he couldn’t get his header on target.

City’s lead was extended to three just before half-time and on this occasion Rathie sprinted from his own half with the ball before dispatching it across Hamilton.

Two quick goals at the start of the second half rounded off the scoring for the day.

Aaron Fraser poked in three minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute when James Clare’s cross was spilled at his feet.

A further three minutes after that it was 5-0 when Clare cut in on his left foot and his shot squirmed through the keeper’s legs.

• Blackhall 19s on Reds alert

Blackhall Athletic 19s managed a 3-1 league victory over Spartans Reds, with two late goals sealing the win.

Mortalla Thiam headed Blackhall 1-0 up but Spartans pegged them back shortly after half-time. Donald Dixon scored a solo effort late but they weren’t finished there, Jake Moir putting the icing on the cake.

All six goals came in the second half as Musselburgh Young Stars 17s and Hutchison Vale Colts played out a 3-3 draw. Jamie Hudson put Musselburgh ahead after 53 minutes and Reilly Schultz added to the lead four minutes later.

A header by Declan McFadden pulled one back for Hutchie before George Wyeth put Young Stars 3-1 up and in command with 14 minutes left.

However, Hutchie came back again and Scott Clark smashed one in before Joe Robertson equalised with a deft head flick.

• KSQ first to beat Porty 15s

Kirkliston South Queensferry 15s ended Portobello CFA’s unblemished run at the top of Division Two with a 3-1 victory.

It looked like Portobello were going to get it their way again when they took the lead with a ninth-minute penalty. However, Ross Stuart set up Sam Green to equalise before Stuart himself put KSQ 2-1 up following Callum Hay’s parried effort. They kept the pressure up in the second half and made it 3-1 when Hay put Stuart in for his second. Callum Macdonald kept it that way when he saved a penalty, redeeming himself after a foul was given against him.

Despite the first loss, Portobello remain eight points clear at the top of the table while KSQ’s win moves them into fifth.