Youths round-up: Edinburgh City 16s rack up magnificent seven

Edinburgh City 16s claimed a fine 7-3 win over Dunbar United Colts at Forrester High School.

In what was a frenetic start to the Division 2 game, City went ahead as Cole Cowan half-volleyed in from close range only to see Dunbar immediately respond as Ricky Stewart’s free-kick found its way into the net through a ruck of bodies.

City went back ahead as Alex Thomson slammed home a loose ball in the box. Once again, Dunbar replied as Fraser Darling drew them level.

City, however, ended the half on top with a third goal from Liam Ramsay from inside in the box. That gave them a chance to regroup at the break and they pushed on in the second half with three quick goals to end the game as a contest.

Archie Jackson headed in a Thomson corner to make it 4-2 before Callum Bennett and Drew Mackay put City out of sight.

Darling added another consolation goal late on for Dunbar but City weren’t to be caught. They finished the game with another goal as Ramsay made it 7-3 with a driven left-foot strike.

• Second-half blast from AC

AC OXGANGS 13s contested a closely-fought Division 1A game as they beat Bonnyrigg Rose Jaguars 3-1 at Poltonhall Playing Fields.

A fairly even first half saw both teams play some slick, fast-paced football but neither side could put the ball in the net.

After the interval, it was Oxgangs who started the better of the two teams. They upped their efforts in attack and, after knocking on the Rose door, produced a devastating ten-minute spell to go 3-0 up. Aidan Duffy whipped a free-kick into the box that Ramsay Grant tucked away following Robbie Smith’s initial shot.

Shortly after, it was 2-0 as Jack Louden fired in from inside the Rose box to give Oxgangs breathing space. It was all going in favour of the visitors and they grabbed another goal moments later as Flynn Glenn charged into the final third of the field before sending a precise strike into the bottom-left corner.

It put the game out of reach for Rose but the home side did at least have a consolation goal to cheer late on as Calum Myers won the ball at the heart of the Oxgangs defence before burying his shot into the back of the net.

• Eight’s great for Tynie 16s

Tynecastle 16s continued their fine form with an 8-0 win over Hutchison Vale Colts in the quarter-finals of the Colin Greenhill Memorial Trophy at Meggetland.

Tynie were keen to make their mark early on in the game and got their noses in front with 15 minutes on the clock, Chris Finnie leaping high to head in Sean Ward’s corner.

To their credit, Hutchie kept it tight from there on in throughout the first half but they couldn’t quite capitalise on a much better team effort.

It gave Tynie the incentive to press on in the second half and they did so in relentless fashion. A John Robertson brace and a goal from Liam McCue all in the space of ten minutes meant that suddenly Tynie had a comfortable 4-0 lead. Mattie Dillon extended the lead for his side before Robertson grabbed his hat-trick and Tynie’s sixth of the afternoon. Tynie weren’t content with their lead and rounded off the scoring with goals by Alex Adams and Ward.