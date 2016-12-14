Youths round-up: Hutchie Vale 13s maintain 100 per cent record

Hutchison Vale 13s made it seven wins from seven in Division 1A with a confident 8-0 victory over Lochend YFC 13s at Peffermill 3G.

Hutchie began on the front foot and took an early lead. Bruno Davidson cut in from the left-hand side to pick out the bottom-right corner of the Lochend goal.

It was a strong start to the game for the hosts and it got even better soon after. Jake Houten finished off a fine passing move as he ran through on goal to round goalkeeper Jonathan Horrox and score. Then, two minutes later, he made it 3-0 to Hutchie with a close-range strike.

There was still time before the end of the half for Hutchie to add three more as Matthew Dalglish, Aidan Eddington and Davidson found the net.

It remained one-way traffic in the second half. Houten grabbed another to double his personal tally with a drilled, low effort into the Lochend goal.

Hutchie further increased the winning margin in impressive fashion late on, Sam Kilboy racing through on goal before scooping an effort over Horrox.

• Newtongrange 14s give rivals Blues

Newtongrange Star YDA 14s kept up the pressure at the top of Division 4 with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Longniddry Villa Blues 14s at Abbeylands.

In what was a fairly even opening 35 minutes, Star broke the deadlock midway through the half as Connor Lothian was fouled in the Villa box with the referee immediately pointing to the penalty spot. Lothian dusted himself down to take it and made no mistake to pick out the bottom-left corner from 12 yards.

Villa themselves had created a handful of chances but couldn’t quite find the target, meaning Star had the momentum going into the second half. They made the most of that to control the second half and pick up three additional goals. Jordan Dobbie doubled Star’s advantage as he went on a mazy solo run before drilling the ball home from close range.

Soon after, Star had a third as the scorers combined. Dobbie set up Lothian with a neat cutback before the forward made no mistake with a ruthless finish.

Star were well on top and grabbed a fourth late on as Lee Duncanson ghosted in to send the ball home.

• Musselburgh 19s make the last eight

Musselburgh Windsor 19s’ Scottish Cup run continued as they reached the quarter-finals of the competition with a 3-1 extra time win over Cove BC 19s.

Cove began the stronger of the two sides at Pinkie Playing Fields. They pressed high up the park, forcing Mussie to defend in numbers. Despite that, it was Mussie who went ahead in the game.

As Cove pushed forward, Mussie broke on the counter. Ross Greig launched a long ball forward that Ross Hope chased down to sprint through one-on-one to score.

After early dominance from Cove, Mussie were on top for the remainder of the half but they allowed their opponents back into the game. Cove’s Mark Gilmour was fouled in the area and he fired in the penalty to make it 1-1.

Into the second half, Mussie came the closest of the two teams to finding a winning goal but Cove defended resolutely when required.

Extra time was required and Mussie upped the ante to ensure they’d come out victorious. They were the fitter of the two sides and it showed as Sean Brown converted Calum Downie’s cross before Lewis Kynoch nodded in a third to secure a spot in the last eight.